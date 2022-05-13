Storytimes are back at Surrey Libraries

Surrey, BC – Surrey Libraries is excited to welcome back families to in-person storytimes happening at all branches except Port Kells. There are storytimes for every family – inside, outside, and online and for many age groups like babies, toddlers or preschoolers. There’s even special evening storytimes where participants (including parents and caregivers) can wear their pyjamas.

“There is no sound more joyful than the giggle of little ones during a storytime,” says Sara Grant, Manager of Youth Services. “And Library staff are all so happy to be hearing it again!”

Storytimes are an excellent way for children to develop early literacy skills as they’re exposed to great books, songs, stories, and play with other children. They’re also a great way for new parents to connect with other parents in their neighbourhood, learn about valuable community resources and how to support the literacy development of their children.

Made possible through a cultural grant from the City of Surrey, the Library is also presenting a special Dancing Family Storytimes on May 11 and 13, in partnership with Foolish Operations.

For caregivers who can’t bring their children to the Library, there are many pre-recorded storytimes on Surrey Libraries’ YouTube channel (surreylibrariesbc) as well as Start with Stories, a song and rhyme video series featuring Library staff that highlight five important early literacy activities (singing, talking, reading, playing, writing) that caregivers can do with their children to help them build essential pre-reading skills.

All storytime programs are free and more information can be found on the Surrey Libraries website at surreylibraries.ca/events.

Like this: Like Loading...