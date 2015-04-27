Duterte, Robredo congratulate Biden, HarrisPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo led Filipino officials in congratulating Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as president and vice president of the United States. ...
Angel Locsin gives out cash aid; other artists join donation calls for Rolly victimsPuspusan ang pagpapaabot ng tulong nina Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray, Enchong Dee, at Gretchen Ho para sa mga sinalanta ng Super Typhoon Rolly.. Linggo, November 1, nang manalasa sa mga rehiyon ng ...
Canada watches closely as tumultuous U.S. election unfoldsAs Philippine Showbiz Today went to press Wednesday (November 4), the outcome of the U.S. presidential election remained uncertain. Canadian business leaders and political analysts said in the morning after the November ...
BC doctors encourage people to ‘mask up’Doctors of BC thanks Dr Bonnie Henry for her stronger stance on wearing a mask. VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Doctors of BC applauds BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry for stating ...
B.C. NDP wins election; Mable Elmore remains only Filipino MLAJohn Horgan and his B.C. NDP bet big in calling a snap election and took home the big prize. Horgan’s New Democrats are poised to form a majority government following the October ...
Trudeau survives confidence vote with NDP helpThere will be no federal election this fall. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal Liberal minority government survived a confidence vote on Wednesday (October 21). This means that the country will ...
Government of Canada announces details for opening of 2020 Parents and Grandparents ProgramOttawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced details for the opening of the 2020 Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program, building further on the government’s commitment ...
Filipino candidates Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, Jaeden Dela Torre run in October 24 B.C. electionThree Filipino Canadians are running for seats in the B.C. Legislative Assembly in the provincial election on October 24, 2020. They are Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, and Jaeden Dela Torre. Elmore is ...
Advance voting for B.C. election starts October 15Voters in British Columbia don’t need to wait for October 24 to cast their ballot in this year’s provincial election. Advance voting starts on October 15, and runs through October 21. Voters ...
B.C. NDP leader John Horgan supports creation of Filipino cultural centre in Metro VancouverJohn Horgan, leader of the B.C. NDP is hoping to form a majority government after the October 24 election. Last September, Horgan dissolved the legislative assembly, triggering an election that ended his ...
City seeks public feedback to help form new Surrey Transportation Plan
Plan will address population growth and identify priorities for next 10 years Surrey, BC ...
96.5% collection rate for City of Surrey property taxes
Mayor McCallum: ‘Thank you to Surrey ratepayers for stepping up’ The property tax payment ...
“Lunch Out Loud (LOL)” TV 5’s new noontime show
TV5’s new lunchtime show, “Lunch Out Loud (LOL),” will start airing on October 19, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Former Kapamilya stars Billy Crawford and Alex Gonzaga are leading TV5’s newest noontime show Lunch Out Loud (LOL) beginning October 19. A blocktimer show produced by Brightlight Productions Inc, Lunch ...
Percy (PG) ***
Lonely Crusade! Movies based on real events can be compelling. Normally films set in Canada with Canadian characters go nowhere at the box office – even if they have A list American actors in the cast. Hats off to Mongrel Media for smartly bringing Percy to now opened theatres ...
Cayetano concedes: House adopts Velasco election as SpeakerTHE House of Representatives yesterday formally adopted the election of Marinduque Rep. ...
NBA commissioner shares how G League will help Kai Sotto
The NBA G League will provide an excellent platform for Filipino teenager Kai Sotto to improve on the court and get valuable mentorship, as he continues to pursue his dream of making it to the NBA. Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of the NBA, said that in the G League, ...
FILIPINO SENSATION AND 2021 OLYMPIAN MARCIAL IS READY FOR HIS HOLLYWOOD CLOSEUP!
MP Promotions and TGB’s Star Prospect Has Landed in Los Angeles to Set Up Training Camp For His Pro Debut and Next Year’s Olympics! HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Before he travels to Tokyo as a member of the 2021 Philippines Olympic boxing team, amateur middleweight standout and Manny Pacquiao’s newest ...
Pacquiao signs with Paradigm Sports
The mega fight between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor inches closer to reality as both of them are now officially under the same sports agency. On Monday morning, the fighting senator posted a photo of him holding a signed contract from Paradigm ...
