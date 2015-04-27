View Our Latest Issues FREE
  • 05 November 2020
    1 week ago No comment

    Angel Locsin gives out cash aid; other artists join donation calls for Rolly victims

    Puspusan ang pagpapaabot ng tulong nina Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray, Enchong Dee, at Gretchen Ho para sa mga sinalanta ng Super Typhoon Rolly.. Linggo, November 1, nang manalasa sa mga rehiyon ng Bicol at Calabarzon ang pinakamalakas na bagyo sa mundo ngayong taon.. Pinakamatinding nasalanta ang mga bayan ng ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

    “Lunch Out Loud (LOL)” TV 5’s new noontime show

    TV5’s new lunchtime show, “Lunch Out Loud (LOL),” will start airing on October 19, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Former Kapamilya stars Billy Crawford and Alex Gonzaga are leading TV5’s newest noontime show Lunch Out Loud (LOL) beginning October 19. A blocktimer show produced by Brightlight Productions Inc, Lunch ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

    Percy (PG) ***

    Lonely Crusade! Movies based on real events can be compelling. Normally films set in Canada with Canadian characters go nowhere at the box office – even if they have A list American actors in the cast. Hats off to Mongrel Media for smartly bringing Percy to now opened theatres ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

    Glaiza de Castro to star in 2021 film set in Canada

    Glaiza de Castro is taking her talents to Canada in 2021! According to Lhar Santiago’s report on “24 Oras,” the Kapuso actress has been tapped by the Canadian Film Society to appear in a movie directed by Filbert Wong. The film is a joint project of Canadians and Filipinos ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

    NBA commissioner shares how G League will help Kai Sotto

    The NBA G League will provide an excellent platform for Filipino teenager Kai Sotto to improve on the court and get valuable mentorship, as he continues to pursue his dream of making it to the NBA. Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of the NBA, said that in the G League, ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

    FILIPINO SENSATION AND 2021 OLYMPIAN MARCIAL IS READY FOR HIS HOLLYWOOD CLOSEUP!

    MP Promotions and TGB’s Star Prospect Has Landed in Los Angeles to Set Up Training Camp For His Pro Debut and Next Year’s Olympics! HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Before he travels to Tokyo as a member of the 2021 Philippines Olympic boxing team, amateur middleweight standout and Manny Pacquiao’s newest ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

    Pacquiao signs with Paradigm Sports

    The mega fight between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor inches closer to reality as both of them are now officially under the same sports agency. On Monday morning, the fighting senator posted a photo of him holding a signed contract from Paradigm ...

  • 19 October 2020
    4 weeks ago No comment

  • 2 weeks ago No comment

    BC doctors encourage people to ‘mask up’

    Doctors of BC thanks Dr Bonnie Henry for her stronger stance on wearing a mask. VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Doctors of BC applauds BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry for stating that it is now an expectation that British Columbians will wear masks when out in public spaces. ...

