JROA Live in Vancouver

Congratulations for the very successful concert to JROA with Raina Live in Vancouver, and to the concert producer Silent I Production of Joel and Jienelyn Dimatactac! It was a sold out concert held on Friday April 8, 2022 at Grandvilla Casino Hotel and Conference. John Roa or simply JRoa, is a Viva Talent. He’s a singer and songwriter and a former member of Pop-hip hop group Ex Battalion. He originated from Cebu Philippines. The show didn’t disappoint, it was lively and fun. Some came all the way from Kelowna and nearby towns. The concert goers were young, mostly teenagers!

The concert producer Jienelyn statement:

“Thank you everyone who came and watched JROA Live In Canada last night! It was a blast!

Thank you to our talented front acts:

Dey Rose Audrey Rose Arellano

Kayte Kaÿte Princss Abucay

Felixxx Felix Antonio Muresu

Hey Its Je Jec Llorens

iLabel Jat Justo Gabriel Amante Gegato

Thank you to Host Kassy! Kace Mercado

To YY Entertainment Production Jovee Basilio for making it possible to bring John Roa here in Canada!

And to the people who supported behind the scene… thank

Like this: Like Loading...