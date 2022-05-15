Jericho earns best actor nomination for ‘Basurero’

  • administrator2
  • May 15, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 64

    • Jericho Rosales is proud to have been chosen by his network as part of the cast of “SellBlock,” a prison series which will also feature Hollywood stars.

    Jericho just received word that his short drama appearance in the film, “Basurero,” won him a best actor nomination at the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards 2022.

    “Basurero” is nominated for best international drama.

    He celebrated the happy news on his social media account. “This little jeepney made it to Hollywood!” he wrote on his Instagram account on April 8.

    “Basurero” is directed by Eileen Cabiling and was first shown at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

    Jericho, a Bicolano, had risen from being a fish vendor in Marikina before winning in “Eat Bulaga’s” “That’s My Pogi.”

    He was later casted to appear as an extra.

    “Ayos ang bayad ang the next thing I knew, the caster became my friend. And before I know it, I was given longer and meatier parts,” he said.

    Well, he is now a certified star and has several endorsements to his name.

    Jericho is married to model Kim Jones.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Storytimes are back at Surrey Libraries

    Next Story

    Gender Reveal and Baby Shower

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      After #MaJoHa issue, ‘PBB’ teen housemates face history test challenge

      After the viral MaJoHa answer, “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates faced Monday another history test to save themselves from eviction. In their “Head of Household” challenge, teen housemates should identify the images shown to them related to history. The winner of the challenge will get immunity for the upcoming ...

    • 16 May 2022
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sleepless (PG)***

        Running time: 1 hr 35 min   Restless!   By Robert Waldman     Browsing Netflix as most people nowadays stay home can be a challenge. Once in a while a search can lead to good results. If you like your action hot and heavy then Sleepless definitely ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Maja Salvador engaged to Rambo Nuñez

      Actress and dancer Maja Salvador will soon tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Rambo Nuñez. Salvador on Sunday shared her engagement news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while flexing the engagement ring and captioned “My new beginning.” Nuñez, a businessman, also shared photos from the engagement ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Joel Lamangan tells young stars: ‘Ayoko ng late!’

        Multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan has shared some advice to neophytes who really want to break into showbiz. Still one of the busiest Filipino directors these days, having finished several movie projects even during the pandemic, Lamangan revealed that he couldn’t take tardiness and discourtesy of stars on the set. ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Gloria Sevilla, the Queen of Visayan Movies, dies at 90

      The entertainment industry mourns the passing of veteran actress Gloria Sevilla who perished on April 16, Saturday. She was 90 years old. News of her death came from broadcaster Sam Costanilla who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news. He wrote, “Gloria Sevilla, Queen of Visayan ...

    %d bloggers like this: