Jericho earns best actor nomination for ‘Basurero’

Jericho Rosales is proud to have been chosen by his network as part of the cast of “SellBlock,” a prison series which will also feature Hollywood stars.

Jericho just received word that his short drama appearance in the film, “Basurero,” won him a best actor nomination at the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards 2022.

“Basurero” is nominated for best international drama.

He celebrated the happy news on his social media account. “This little jeepney made it to Hollywood!” he wrote on his Instagram account on April 8.

“Basurero” is directed by Eileen Cabiling and was first shown at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Jericho, a Bicolano, had risen from being a fish vendor in Marikina before winning in “Eat Bulaga’s” “That’s My Pogi.”

He was later casted to appear as an extra.

“Ayos ang bayad ang the next thing I knew, the caster became my friend. And before I know it, I was given longer and meatier parts,” he said.

Well, he is now a certified star and has several endorsements to his name.

Jericho is married to model Kim Jones.

Like this: Like Loading...