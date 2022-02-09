Maricel enjoys working in ‘Mano Po Legacy’

Maricel Pangilinan revealed it was Donny who did the research that led her to accept her role in GMA’s top series, “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune.”

Maricel rarely accepts TV or movie offers. She is a content mom and wife who is also into sports and other enriching activities.

“When Donny read the series’ storyline, he told her to consider the offer,” Maricel related.

“Am I glad I listened to him.”

The actress said she enjoys very much working with the “Mano Po Legacy” cast which includes Barbie Forteza, Sunshine Cruz, Almira Muhlach, David Chua and Victor Basa, plus Boots Anson-Roa.

Maricel’s dad is former action star Tony Ferrer and her mom is the still beautiful Imelda Ilanan.

“Mano Po Legacy” is under the direction of Ian Lorenos.

The second unit director and creative manager is Easy Ferrer.

It was conceptualized by Jose Javier Reyes, who is also the series’ creative head.(E. Ramos, Malaya)

