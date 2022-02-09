Donny joins Belle in her first concert

The hottest new tandem in town is Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, who were paired first in “He’s Into Her” (2021).

They were then paired in “Love Is Color Blind,” which premiered in.

Donny, 23, graduated from Brent International School. He is the son of actress Marical Laxa and management expert Anthony Pangilinan.

Although they have no project together yet, Donny appeared in Belle’s concert last Saturday, “Daylight,” where he sang a duet with her and even played the piano. Needless to say, their fans were thrilled.

Belle expressed her gratitude to Donny for appearing in her first solo show. Donny, a recording artist who also plays the guitar, said he is only to happy to support her dream. (E. Ramos, Malaya)

