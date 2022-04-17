Knights of Columbus OLGC Don Bosco Council 4767

Every first Sunday of the month, OLGC Knights of Columbus Don Bosco, Council 4767 offers free Pancake Breakfast after the morning masses.
This month of April Pancake Breakfast raised $225.
The KofC Don Bosco, Council 4767 would like to thank the Officers and members, and the Polish Brigade for providing voluntary work for our parishioners and guests.
The Kof C Council 4767 other fundraising projects were :
Flea market the previous years netted $1500.00, Faith in Action program, Family, Community and Life Activities.
Knight of Columbus Don Bosco, Council 4767 Officers:
Grand Knight – Aguedo De La Cruz; Chaplain – John Crosgrove; Deputy Grand Knight Rocha Salazinho; Chancellor – Rolando Reyes
Treasurer – Francis Manalo; Recorder – Richard Gleeson; Lecturer – Roldan Robles
Advocate – Clifford Blair ; Warden- Nilo Andres; Inside Guard – Alejandro Sevillo
Outside Guard – Rogelio Andrada