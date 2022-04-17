  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 45

    • Ottawa—As COVID‑19 restrictions are lifted, more and more Canadians are looking to travel abroad. The Government of Canada will continue to modernize and improve its services to better respond to the changing needs of Canadians.

    The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today announced the expansion of the simplified renewal application process for Canadian passports.

    Beginning today, March 31, Canadians in Canada and abroad can now use the simplified process to renew an expired passport as long as it was issued within the last 15 years. The simplified process is also available to individuals who had their passport lost, stolen or damaged. Previously, the simplified renewal process wasn’t available for passports expired longer than a year or those that were lost, stolen or damaged.

    With the simplified renewal process, applicants don’t need to have a guarantor or to provide their original documents, such as proof of citizenship or photo identification. They simply need 2 photos, 2 references, their completed form and the applicable fees. These changes make renewing a passport easier, while maintaining the highest level of program integrity.

    With the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the demand for passports—both new and renewals—has started to increase and is returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Government of Canada recommends that Canadians apply early and not finalize any travel plans until they have received their new passport. Thanks to the simplified process, Canadians without imminent travel plans do not need to rush to renew an expired or soon-to-expire passport.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Knights of Columbus OLGC Don Bosco Council 4767

    Next Story

    Youth volunteers spend Spring Break removing 800 bags of garbage from Surrey parks, planting 400 trees

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 April 2022
      14 hours ago No comment

      Youth volunteers spend Spring Break removing 800 bags of garbage from Surrey parks, planting 400 trees

        Surrey, BC – More than 230 youth volunteers made a huge impact over Spring Break, cleaning up more than 800 bags of garbage from Surrey parks and planting 400 trees and shrubs throughout the City. “The Surrey Youth Stewardship Squad is a shining example of how youth are ...

    • 17 April 2022
      15 hours ago No comment

      Knights of Columbus OLGC Don Bosco Council 4767

        Every first Sunday of the month, OLGC Knights of Columbus Don Bosco, Council 4767 offers free Pancake Breakfast after the morning masses. This month of April Pancake Breakfast raised $225. The  KofC Don Bosco, Council 4767 would like to thank the Officers and members, and the Polish Brigade for ...

    • 17 April 2022
      15 hours ago No comment

      Circulo Pampagueno Monthly meeting and Birthday celebration for Nicole

        Circulo Pampagueno monthly meeting was held in downtown Vancouver Telus Garden residences on Monday April 4th. Present were Christian Cunanan, Arman Arellano, Salve Dayao, Luz and Noel Bucad, Cerlyn Pizarro, Jo TC and Rey David The association discussed upcoming events like Summer Picnic and Pinoy mini-Olympics and Gala ...

    • 13 April 2022
      5 days ago No comment

      The Avanzados bring their hit parade to the San Francisco Bay Area via the successful Revelation tour

      The Philippines’ royal music family brings the Fox Theatre crowd to their feet with classic and new hits REDWOOD CITY, Calif, March 30, 2022 — The energy was unmistakable, and one could feel the enthusiasm from start to finish of the almost three-hour Revelation Concert with Filipino powerhouse couple ...

    %d bloggers like this: