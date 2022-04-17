Circulo Pampagueno Monthly meeting and Birthday celebration for Nicole

Circulo Pampagueno monthly meeting was held in downtown Vancouver Telus Garden residences on Monday April 4th. Present were Christian Cunanan, Arman Arellano, Salve Dayao, Luz and Noel Bucad, Cerlyn Pizarro, Jo TC and Rey David

The association discussed upcoming events like Summer Picnic and Pinoy mini-Olympics and Gala Night Fundraising.

Circulo Pampagueno is thankful and grateful for the generosity of our host, the family of Jo Ann and Norman Belen, with their children Joshua, Nicole and Nadine.

Circulo Pampagueno would also like to greet a happy 22nd birthday to Justine Nicole Cordero Belen on April 7, 2022.

