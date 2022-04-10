Ivana Alawi officially a ‘A Family Affair’ leading lady

  • administrator2
  • April 10, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 33

    • Ivana Alawi has officially been introduced as the leading lady of the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “A Family Affair.”

    The social media darling took the stage Tuesday during the Star Magic Trade Event for advertisers, as the ABS-CBN talent agency unveiled the slate of titles featuring its artists.

    Alawi, 25, was physically present while previously announced leading men, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby, joined virtually.

    Alawi’s appearance marked the first official confirmation of her casting as the lead star of “A Family Affair.”

    In the past month, Alawi has shared snaps of the series’ lock-in taping in Masbate, without yet identifying the project.

    Her co-stars have also posted photos of the quarantined production, providing glimpses of the show’s setting, which includes a beach, and other cast members, such as Jake Ejercito, Jameson Blake, and Aya Fernandez.

    “A Family Affair” will also see Alawi’s acting comeback after three years.

    Alawi, who was a cast member in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in 2018 and then “Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?” in 2019, was due to star in her first ABS-CBN teleserye in a lead role in 2020, after exclusively signing with the network in February that year.

    The following month, however, saw the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to delays and change of plans when it came to Alawi’s launching projects. (abs-cbn )

    Share

    Previous Story

    Carmina Villaroel

    Next Story

    Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2022
      6 mins ago No comment

      Robredo ‘happy’ for endorsements, will continue to strengthen her campaign

      Vice President Leni Robredo expects more endorsements to come her way in the last 40 days to Election Day, though she emphasized that her campaign’s strength comes from the volunteers who are “very passionate” and “invested.” During a media interview by the seaside in Brgy. San Jose in Sogod, ...

    • 10 April 2022
      42 mins ago No comment

      Gintong medalya sa 2024 Olympics at kamponatong pandaigdig, target ni Eumir Marcial

      Buong pagmamalaking dadalhin ng boksingerong si Eumir Marcial ang makulay na kasaysayan ng bansa sa panglawang laban niya bilang pro sa susunod an buwan sa Amerika. Sa darating na ika-9 ng Abril Araw ng Kagitingan, ay gugunitain ng bansa, ang mga Pilipinong nagbuwis ng buhay para matamo ang kalayaan ...

    • 10 April 2022
      48 mins ago No comment

      Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

       Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province. He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight. “Bye for ...

    %d bloggers like this: