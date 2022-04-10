Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

  • administrator2
  • April 10, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 39

    •  Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province.

    He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight.

    “Bye for now Manila … After 15years of staying here since 2007 I was only 17 yo starting to pursue my dreams to become a celebrity,” he said. “Makakauwi na ko ng probinsya maybe not for good pero matatagalan talaga.”

    Saying he was already able to save enough money, Mage added: “Time to focus for my family and future… Goodbye showbiz muna, medyo natupad na rin lahat ng pangarap ko sa showbiz Industry.”

    He then enumerated the things he accomplished during his years in showbiz, including doing a teleserye, a movie, starring in “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” appearing on “ASAP” and “It’s Showtime” and joining “PBB,” among others.

    Mage said the only thing he was unable to tick off from his bucket list was to personally meet Kris Aquino.

    To end his post, Mage thanked Manila “for all the memories” and all the friends he made while in the metro.

    Addressing his supporters, Mage said: “I’m hoping for your continuous support kahit nasa probinsya na po ako. Thank you po Lord for giving me the chance to make my dream into reality. Tapos na ang aking pansariling pangarap, balik na sa simpleng buhay. NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IF YOU BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AND TRUST GOD.” (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ivana Alawi officially a ‘A Family Affair’ leading lady

    Next Story

    Gintong medalya sa 2024 Olympics at kamponatong pandaigdig, target ni Eumir Marcial

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2022
      3 mins ago No comment

      Robredo ‘happy’ for endorsements, will continue to strengthen her campaign

      Vice President Leni Robredo expects more endorsements to come her way in the last 40 days to Election Day, though she emphasized that her campaign’s strength comes from the volunteers who are “very passionate” and “invested.” During a media interview by the seaside in Brgy. San Jose in Sogod, ...

    • 10 April 2022
      39 mins ago No comment

      Gintong medalya sa 2024 Olympics at kamponatong pandaigdig, target ni Eumir Marcial

      Buong pagmamalaking dadalhin ng boksingerong si Eumir Marcial ang makulay na kasaysayan ng bansa sa panglawang laban niya bilang pro sa susunod an buwan sa Amerika. Sa darating na ika-9 ng Abril Araw ng Kagitingan, ay gugunitain ng bansa, ang mga Pilipinong nagbuwis ng buhay para matamo ang kalayaan ...

    • 10 April 2022
      45 mins ago No comment

      Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

       Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province. He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight. “Bye for ...

    %d bloggers like this: