Carmina Villaroel

  April 10, 2022
  Entertainment
    • GMA has another hit in their new whodunit suspense-drama, “Widow’s Web.” It’s trouncing all its rivals in the ratings game and it looks like viewers are properly intrigued by its mystery premise. The story starts with the murder of Ryan Eigenmann as Alexander Sagrado, heir to the wealthy Sagrado family fortune.

    He and his sister Barbara, played by Carmina Villaroel, are rivals in their desire to control their family’s business empire so Barbara is the first to be suspected as the killer. The show tries to explore the world of the alta sociedad and this is amply represented in the lavish, nouveau riche mansion of the Sagrados.

    Carmina delivers a topnotch performance playing the lead role of the snooty elder sister who feels so entitled. She is sore that it’s her brother who’s their company’s president and not her so it’s not surprising that she has a personal motive in wanting to get rid of Ryan as Alexander.

    “The show is something different kasi most of the characters are not just the usual black or white na puede agad ma-identify ng viewers kung sino ang mabuti at sino ang masama,” says Carmina. “Dito, most characters are gray kaya halos lahat, mapagsususpetsahan na may pansarili nilang motibo to murder Alexander. Pag-iisipin talaga ang viewers in solving the mystery of who the real killer is.”

    Carmina as Barbara is really quite a puzzle: is she good or is bad? “We’re really happy sa magandang reception ng primetime viewers sa ‘Widow’s Web,’” adds Carmina. “The feedback on the internet is very encouraging dahil nagagandahan sila sa takbo ng story.

    Lahat ay curious malaman kung sino ba talaga ang pumatay kay Alexander.”

