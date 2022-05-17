Ice Seguerra on celebrating 35 years in showbiz: ‘Best feeling’

Singer-actor Ice Seguerra shared his thoughts as he celebrates his 35th year in the showbiz industry.

“I think that’s the best feeling because this work is my life, knowing that I have the respect of, not just the audience, but my peers as well siguro is something that I am grateful for,” Seguerra said on “Magandang Buhay” on Monday.

“And siguro the growth din. I started as an actor, and then as a singer, and now I am directing. I just love the trajectory. Sana magpatuloy pa. I am just having the time of my life being in this industry,” Seguerra added.

First discovered as a contestant on Eat Bulaga!’s “Little Miss Philippines, Seguerra appeared in at least 30 movies and TV shows before pursuing a music career.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits “Pagdating ng Panahon” and “Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa.”

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female. (abs-cbn)

