AJ Raval to lie low from sexy roles, turns down 'Scorpio Nights' remake

  May 17, 2022
  Entertainment
    • After nearly two years of making more than half a dozen sexy films, young actress AJ Raval will “lie low” from doing provocative roles this year.

    In fact, she turned down the remake of “Scorpio Nights,” scheduled to start filming this June.

    “I have goals this year,” Raval told ABS-CBN News. “I plan to go back to school and finish college.”

    However, she is not quitting showbiz, nor saying goodbye to acting in front of the camera. Neither is she turning her back from doing sexy roles.

    “I have to lessen sexy projects. I want to do action, instead. Napag-usapan na namin ng manager ko at ng Viva. No problem ang sexy roles for me. I can still do that anytime. Pero gusto kong mag-action talaga.”

    Before she stops shedding her sexy image temporarily, Raval will topbill the sexy thriller, “Kaliwaan,” a true story concept of director Brillante Mendoza, who served as creative producer, with Daniel Palacio at the helm. (L. Salterio, abs-cbn)

