KC Concepcion finishes first-week filming of her international film

  May 17, 2022
    • Actress KC Concepcion has wrapped up the first-week filming of her international movie entitled “Asian Persuasion.”

    KC, who replaced Toni Gonzaga-Soriano in the flick, plays the wife of the Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

    Aside from KC and Dante, the Asian-American project also features Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca.

    On social media, KC has been sharing a glimpse of the production in New York.

    KC shares snaps with Fe de los Reyes and Scarlett Sher in her posts.

    During her birthday celebration with the cast and crew, KC thanked Jett Tolentino, director of the movie, for considering her to be part of the project.

    “Thank you for making all of us part of this film, and your vision, we will do our best to make everything come into life. And thank you guys for being amazing… I love you!” (S. Bernardino, mb.com)

