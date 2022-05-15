Gender Reveal and Baby Shower

Congratulations Princess Dyane, daughter of Irma Alvarez, together with her family and friends, organized a successful gender reveal and baby whower… and its a Boy!! It was held at Blue Mountain Park in Coquitlam on Saturday April 16, 2022.

Eats 23 Pinoy Bistro of Surrey is grateful for catering the event.

Eats 23 Special Offering is the Pinoy Fiesta Platter for only $99 – Ready for Pickup Monday – Friday. For your party catering services and inquiries, call

Eats 23 Pinoy Bistro Catering: tel. 604 592 6633.

Photo credit: Alec Dela Cruz

Like this: Like Loading...