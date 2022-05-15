Gender Reveal and Baby Shower

  • administrator2
  • May 15, 2022
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 61

    • Congratulations Princess Dyane, daughter of Irma Alvarez, together with her family and friends,  organized  a successful gender reveal and baby whower… and its a Boy!! It was held at Blue Mountain Park in Coquitlam on Saturday April 16, 2022.

     

    Eats 23 Pinoy Bistro of Surrey is grateful for catering the event.

    Eats 23  Special Offering is  the Pinoy Fiesta Platter for only $99 – Ready for Pickup Monday – Friday. For your party catering services and inquiries, call

    Eats 23 Pinoy Bistro Catering: tel. 604 592 6633.

     

    Photo credit: Alec Dela Cruz

    Share

    Previous Story

    Jericho earns best actor nomination for ‘Basurero’

    Next Story

    Gloria Sevilla, the Queen of Visayan Movies, dies at 90

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      After #MaJoHa issue, ‘PBB’ teen housemates face history test challenge

      After the viral MaJoHa answer, “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates faced Monday another history test to save themselves from eviction. In their “Head of Household” challenge, teen housemates should identify the images shown to them related to history. The winner of the challenge will get immunity for the upcoming ...

    • 16 May 2022
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sleepless (PG)***

        Running time: 1 hr 35 min   Restless!   By Robert Waldman     Browsing Netflix as most people nowadays stay home can be a challenge. Once in a while a search can lead to good results. If you like your action hot and heavy then Sleepless definitely ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Maja Salvador engaged to Rambo Nuñez

      Actress and dancer Maja Salvador will soon tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Rambo Nuñez. Salvador on Sunday shared her engagement news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while flexing the engagement ring and captioned “My new beginning.” Nuñez, a businessman, also shared photos from the engagement ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Joel Lamangan tells young stars: ‘Ayoko ng late!’

        Multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan has shared some advice to neophytes who really want to break into showbiz. Still one of the busiest Filipino directors these days, having finished several movie projects even during the pandemic, Lamangan revealed that he couldn’t take tardiness and discourtesy of stars on the set. ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Gloria Sevilla, the Queen of Visayan Movies, dies at 90

      The entertainment industry mourns the passing of veteran actress Gloria Sevilla who perished on April 16, Saturday. She was 90 years old. News of her death came from broadcaster Sam Costanilla who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news. He wrote, “Gloria Sevilla, Queen of Visayan ...

    %d bloggers like this: