Gloria Sevilla, the Queen of Visayan Movies, dies at 90

The entertainment industry mourns the passing of veteran actress Gloria Sevilla who perished on April 16, Saturday. She was 90 years old.

News of her death came from broadcaster Sam Costanilla who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news.

He wrote, “Gloria Sevilla, Queen of Visayan Movies, has died in the [United States]. She was Sibonganhon. Tita Glo was 90 when she passed.”

Sevilla reportedly passed in her sleep in Oakland, California. Some of her notable works include Visayan films, including Badlis sa Kinabuhi (1969) and Gimingaw Ako (1973), where she both won the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) best actress awards.

In 2019, Sevilla received the Gawad Urian Lifetime Achievement Award and starred in Pagbalik, where she starred alongside her daughter, actress Susan Ranillo.

A day after her passing, Sevilla’s granddaughter, Krista Ranillo, paid tribute to the veteran actress by writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram to photos and videos showing the time she spent with her family.“I can’t sleep. I miss you. I’m so thankful we were able to spend time ever since you moved here to the US. It’s still not enough time. I wish we had more time. I wish we had more memories together. It’s been 10 days since we last saw each other and my heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again,” she said.

The family has yet to disclose further details about the beloved actress’s wake. (P. Taculao, MS)

