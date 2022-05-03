Bayani wishes to be a director and a writer

Bayani Agbayani, given the chance, would want to become a director and writer na rin.

The comedian wants to do a sitcom featuring two of his closest friends, Aga Muhlach and Randy Santiago.

The two, he knows, will not say no to him. However, Aga and Randy are both busy. Aga is in a reality singing competition, and may soon start a series. Randy also has a show on TV5 and he still gets assignments as a singer and host.

Bayani was first a writer before he appeared in shows as an extra. He is a graduate of Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication in Broadcasting. He first volunteered to write a dialog for a sitcom when the writer assigned to do it had to do an errand for his wife. He also helped direct the show.

“At sabi nga, “Bayani beamed. “A new sitcom director was discovered. Well, that was one notable realization that luck plays a role in a mysterious way….”

