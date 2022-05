The 35-year-old actress is overjoyed about her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with her partner, businessman Gregg Homan.

Whether the baby inside her tummy is a boy or a girl, it does not matter. Angelica is just too happy to finally have a child.

Angelica, we all know, is adopted. She got to meet her real father, an American, a few years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...