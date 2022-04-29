Xian feeling some pressure

New Kapuso actor Xian Lim admits to feeling nervous, especially as he is being considered as the leading man to watch on GMA.

“Parang ang feeling ko, they expect too much. Na sana we are on the same page. Gusto ko rin ma-impress sila sa akin,” he said.

So far, Xian has finished his first Kapuso series, “False Positive,” with Glaiza de Castro. He is currently in the Middle East to perform at the Dubai Expo with Jessica Villarubin and Julie Ann San Jose.

“Obviously nagustuhan mostly of the Filipino audience in Dubai,” said a kibitzer. “Matagal tagal na raw nang huli silang makapanood ng Pilipinong Pilipinong na palabas.”

No wonder the audience stayed to the very end, the kibitzer added.

