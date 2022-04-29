Xian feeling some pressure

  • administrator2
  • April 29, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 34

    • New Kapuso actor Xian Lim admits to feeling nervous, especially as he is being considered as the leading man to watch on GMA.

    “Parang ang feeling ko, they expect too much. Na sana we are on the same page. Gusto ko rin ma-impress sila sa akin,” he said.

    So far, Xian has finished his first Kapuso series, “False Positive,” with Glaiza de Castro. He is currently in the Middle East to perform at the Dubai Expo with Jessica Villarubin and Julie Ann San Jose.

    “Obviously nagustuhan mostly of the Filipino audience in Dubai,” said a kibitzer. “Matagal tagal na raw nang huli silang makapanood ng Pilipinong Pilipinong na palabas.”

    No wonder the audience stayed to the very end, the kibitzer added.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Aiko Melendez kids Ruffa Gutierrez by calling her “Senadora.”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 29 April 2022
      8 hours ago No comment

      Xian feeling some pressure

      New Kapuso actor Xian Lim admits to feeling nervous, especially as he is being considered as the leading man to watch on GMA. “Parang ang feeling ko, they expect too much. Na sana we are on the same page. Gusto ko rin ma-impress sila sa akin,” he said. So ...

    • 27 April 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Zanjoe’s reaction on his ‘girlfriends’

      “Ninong ako” was said to be Zanjoe Marudo’s reaction when he learned about Angelica Panganiban’s pregnancy. Zanjoe and Angelica have developed a friendship after appearing in projects together, although the actor may not be really close to the father of Angelica’s baby, Gregg Homan. “Mabait siya,” Zanjoe said of ...

    %d bloggers like this: