“Why? Basta,” she replied. “Basta gusto ko si BBM (for Bongbong Marcos).

“And honestly, I don’t know him personally.”

Elizabeth claims she is a registered voter in Quezon City. Her kids are voters, too, although she doesn’t ask them who they’ll vote for.

“Well, sabi nga,” said the actress. “Kanya kanya tayong dahilan kung bakit tayo bumoboto.

At kung sino ang particular candidate na ating ibinuboto.

“Thank God na lang if we vote for the right person.”

