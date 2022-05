“Feeling ko, they’ll make a good team,” said Pokwang. “Parehong may utak, kumbaga, at na-prove na nating may ginawa at puwede pa silang gawin para sa ating bayan at mamamayan.”

Pokwang is currently busy with two assignments: “Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss,” and “All Out Sundays” with Tuesday Vargas and Eugene Domingo.

She is a frequent guest also in “Bubble Gang.”

