‘Darna’s’ still set to fly

    The much-awaited ABS-CBN project “Darna” is set to fly as a TV series in 2021, following foiled plans due to the pandemic and the network’s loss of franchise this year.
    The announcement was made as newcomer Jane de Leon, who beat so many others for the part, renewed her contract with the stricken network, which is now getting back on its feet. ABS-CBN had to retrench hundreds of employees over the failure of renewal and in recent months experienced an exodus of stars from management arm Star Magic.

    “Tuloy na tuloy na po ang paglipad ni Darna. Ngayong 2021 na po ang Mars Ravelo’s ‘Darna: The TV Series,” said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast.
    In return, the very patient actress told media, “I’m overwhelmed by the happiness I feel. I am so excited for the next chapters of my life. It’s another dream come true. I have so much gratitude for our bosses because until now, they still entrust me with (the classic Filipino komiks) Darna and her magical stone.”

    Star Magic is now headed by director Laurente Dyogi after its founder and former topman Johnny Manahan stepped down to direct TV5’s newest Sunday variety show “Sunday Noontime Live!”

    Besides de Leon, other artists who renewed their ties with ABS-CBN before the year comes to a close included Millennial Multimedia Idol Kim Chiu, leading men Enchong Dee, JM De Guzman and Joseph Marco, MYX VJ and host Robi Domingo, and teen actresses Andrea Brillantes and Kira Balinger. Officially joining them too in the roster of Star Magic talents are talent search Star Hunt’s newest P-Pop groups, BINI and SHA Boys.

    ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez thanked these artists for their trust and expressed optimism for the coming year, “As a new year is about to begin, we remain hopeful and positive with our artists, our ABS-CBN leaders, our employees and most especially our loyal followers. We know we will be able to soar to new heights as we continue to serve the Filipinos worldwide.”

    ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak finally said on his part, “Today, I want to thank the stars who represent ABS-CBN to the world outside. Kayo ang nagbibigay ng liwanag at ligaya sa ating mga Kapamilya. Thank you for choosing to be part of our mission, thank you for believing in our company, and thank you for supporting us in our most difficult moments. (TMT)

