Coney Reyes elated over son Vico Sotto’s inclusion on People of the Year list

Coney Reyes is elated over the inclusion of her son, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, on the People of the Year list of lifestyle magazine People Asia.

“Congratulations, son! I’m so proud of you!” the actress wrote, as she shared on Instagram the magazine cover that featured Vico.

She then tagged her son and used the hashtags #People’sChoiceAwardee, #ThankYouLord and #GloryToGod.

This year’s People of the Year list recognizes individuals who are “healing the world by serving others—from battling the pandemic to uplifting others in the face of calamities, to bringing opportunities to countless Filipinos in search for greener pastures.”

In its announcement of Vico’s inclusion, People Asia dubbed the politician as the “The Prince of Pasig.”

“Shortly after he put an end to a 27-year-old political dynasty, the mayor of Pasig made national headlines for his city’s efficient and somewhat unconventional response to COVID-19. Beloved by the people and supported by a solid mandate, ‘The Prince of Pasig’ is as principled as they come,” wrote the magazine wrote on its social media page.

Aside from Vico, Vice President Leni Robredo and Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez were also hailed People’s Choice Awardees.

Others who also made it to the list are Eric Francia, Dr. Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi, Ana Marie Pamintuan, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Cesar Romero, Rep. Mikee Romero, and Tommanny Tan.

Vico is Coney’s son with comedian-host Vic Sotto.

