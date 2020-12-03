ABS-CBN GIFTS KAPAMILYAS WITH “IKAW ANG LIWANAG AT LIGAYA” CHRISTMAS ID LYRIC VIDEO

ABS-CBN spreads light and love early as the network released the lyric video of “Ikaw Ang Liwanag at Ligaya” today (November 27) ahead of the premiere of the 2020 ABS-CBN Christmas ID this Tuesday (December 1) after “TV Patrol.”

The new Christmas anthem underscores the importance of prayer which brings light and joy to our lives during the darkest times in our journey this year. The song, which features the voices of 20 Kapamliya artists, highlights the love we share to our fellowmen and our gratitude to God, the primary source of light and joy of every family.

Another shining feature of the lyric video is the various translations of “liwanag” and “ligaya” to spread the inspiring message around the world this Christmas. Some of the featured languages include Waray, Kapampangan, Maguindanao, Italian, Korean, and Arabic, among others.

Adding sparkle to the song are Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Ogie Alcasid, Morissette Amon, Bamboo, Janine Berdin, Darren Espanto, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga, Jona, Moira, Martin Nievera, Elha Nympha, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Inigo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, Lea Salonga, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, at Gary Valenciano. Robert Labayen and Love Rose De Leon wrote the Christmas song with music by Thyro Alfaro.

The ABS-CBN Christmas ID 2020 Lyric Video was created by the ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management Division headed by Robert Labayen and Johnny Delos Santos with the guidance of ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes.

The 2020 Christmas ID Creative and Production Team is composed of overall head of production Sheryl Ramos, lead producer Lawrence Arvin Sibug, producers Christian Faustino, Adrian Lim, Anna Charisse Perez, Revbrain Martin, Raywin Tome, Maria Lourdes Parawan, Edsel Misenas, Kathrina Sanchez, Roda Baldonado, Maria Concepcion Salire, Mariah Krizaeda Quilao, Winter Delos Reyes, Franciesca Cruz, Diane Monique Olaivar, Jhoi Pelagio-Pablo, Kathrine Panganiban, Love Rose De Leon and CCM traffic and operations head, Tess Perez-Mendoza.

Meanwhile, the ABS-CBN Christmas ID 2020 Lyric Video was made possible by the editing of Mark Gonzales, Jaimee Jan Agonia, and editing head Maria Concepcion Salire, audio post specialist Alvin Mendoza, and graphics by Karlo Emmanuel Victoriano, Regine Binuya-Bague, and graphics head Alfie Landayan.

The ABS-CBN Christmas ID lyric video (“Ikaw Ang Liwanag at Ligaya”) was first seen on iWantTFC and will be seen again on various ABS-CBN platforms tonight (November 27) after “TV Patrol.” Viewers can also watch it on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of ABS-CBN Entertainment, while they await the premiere of the highly anticipated ABS-CBN Christmas ID this Tuesday (December 1).

