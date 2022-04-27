Zanjoe’s reaction on his ‘girlfriends’

  April 27, 2022
  Entertainment
    • “Ninong ako” was said to be Zanjoe Marudo’s reaction when he learned about Angelica Panganiban’s pregnancy.

    Zanjoe and Angelica have developed a friendship after appearing in projects together, although the actor may not be really close to the father of Angelica’s baby, Gregg Homan.

    “Mabait siya,” Zanjoe said of Gregg. “At mukhang magiging mabuting asawa at ama.”

    How come Zanjoe and Angelica never become an item?

    “Well,” Zanjoe answered with a smile. “Nangangahulugan lang kusang umu-usbong ang pag-ibig.”

    Zanjoe had dated actress Bea Alonzo, now in a relationship with Dominic Roque, and former host Mariel Padilla, the wife of Robin Padilla.

      Xian feeling some pressure

      New Kapuso actor Xian Lim admits to feeling nervous, especially as he is being considered as the leading man to watch on GMA. "Parang ang feeling ko, they expect too much. Na sana we are on the same page. Gusto ko rin ma-impress sila sa akin," he said.

