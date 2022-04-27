  • Entertainment
    • Filming of the Pastor Apollo Quiboloy movie will push through.

    The confirmation came from no less than its producer, Borracho Films’ Atty. Ferdinand Topacio.

    Atty. Topacio said they have already talked to John Lloyd Cruz (JLC), who is being eyed to play the title role.

    JLC has informed them that he might be available this October or November.

    Actor Aga Muhlach was reportedly first offered the role.

    “Excuse me,” a member of the production staff butted in, “Aga quoted a very high fee kaya no further negotiations happened.

    “Itong between JLC and the production, if nothing happens again, we are considering either Carlo Aquino or Paolo Contis for the lead.

    “Ang importante ay matuloy ang pelikula at mapanood. Otherwise, marami ang madi-disappoint,” our source further said.

