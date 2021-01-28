Share

  • 28 January 2021
    To vaccinate or not?

    To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? What are vaccines? How it works? Myths about vaccines. Get vaccinated everyone!!! Related

  • 28 January 2021
    Juan on Juan with Johmes Aguinaldo

    In her signature shirt, jeans and toque, you could tell that Jo Anne or Johmes Aguinaldo works with children. She is a talented young artist and illustrator who has performed on stage with the cast of Right Here, Write Now! The Musical for six years, wrote, directed and played ...

  • 28 January 2021
    COVID vaccine queue jumpers slammed as “un-Canadian”

    B.C. Premier John Horgan had harsh words for a Vancouver couple who chartered a private jet to Yukon to get vaccinated from COVID-19. Rodney Baker and wife Ekaterina flew to Beaver Creek in Yukon, reportedly posed as local workers, and received the Moderna vaccine. Horgan told media Wednesday (January ...

  • 28 January 2021
    Philippines to get COVID shots amid fear of vaccines

    The Philippines expects to get its first batch of around one million COVID-19 vaccine shots in February. This was revealed Wednesday (January 27) by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. Galvez said that he was negotiating with pharmaceutical firms to get 200,000 to 500,000 doses from UK’s AstraZeneca for health ...

  • 22 January 2021
    Stars celebrate Angel Locsin’s Philippine Red Cross recognition

    Fellow celebrities congratulated actress Angel Locsin for receiving the “Spirit of Philanthropy” award from humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross. The 35-year-old actress shared a picture of her holding the certificate and expressed her gratitude to the organization she is an ambassador of. “Thank you @philredcross,” Locsin wrote as a ...

