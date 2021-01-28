To vaccinate or not to vaccinate?
What are vaccines? How it works? Myths about vaccines.
Get vaccinated everyone!!!
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate?
What are vaccines? How it works? Myths about vaccines.
Get vaccinated everyone!!!
Surrey, BC – City of Surrey is conducting an age friendly pedestrian routes survey ...
“I want to begin today with a few words about travel and travellers. We’ve ...
B.C. Premier John Horgan had harsh words for a Vancouver couple who chartered a ...
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? What are vaccines? How it works? Myths about vaccines. Get vaccinated everyone!!! Related
In her signature shirt, jeans and toque, you could tell that Jo Anne or Johmes Aguinaldo works with children. She is a talented young artist and illustrator who has performed on stage with the cast of Right Here, Write Now! The Musical for six years, wrote, directed and played ...
B.C. Premier John Horgan had harsh words for a Vancouver couple who chartered a private jet to Yukon to get vaccinated from COVID-19. Rodney Baker and wife Ekaterina flew to Beaver Creek in Yukon, reportedly posed as local workers, and received the Moderna vaccine. Horgan told media Wednesday (January ...
The Philippines expects to get its first batch of around one million COVID-19 vaccine shots in February. This was revealed Wednesday (January 27) by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. Galvez said that he was negotiating with pharmaceutical firms to get 200,000 to 500,000 doses from UK’s AstraZeneca for health ...
Fellow celebrities congratulated actress Angel Locsin for receiving the “Spirit of Philanthropy” award from humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross. The 35-year-old actress shared a picture of her holding the certificate and expressed her gratitude to the organization she is an ambassador of. “Thank you @philredcross,” Locsin wrote as a ...