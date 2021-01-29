–  Sophie’s Inspirational Quote –

  • admin
  • January 29, 2021
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 21

    • SOPHIE’S CORNER

    Hi, my name is Sophie Berto. I am 10 years old. I live in New Brunswick, Canada. I enjoy writing, and drawing. I’ve  always loved writing, because it’s like finding a secret door that leads to your imagination. I have started A LOT of stories, but I have some much that I am not able to finish them all!

    I like learning about my families history, including mine. I always ask my Mom, “Did I know a lot of words when I was younger?”  And she always responds with “You have had a big vocabulary, since you were little.” Now she tells me “Sophie, you are great with words.”  That makes me feel special, and I am special. So is everyone else in this world. We are all different, and that makes us special. If you have a dream, chase it. You only live once on this earth.

    -Sophie Berto

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    To vaccinate or not?

    Next Story

    City of Surrey Launches Survey to Improve Walking Routes for Seniors

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      To vaccinate or not?

      To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? What are vaccines? How it works? Myths about vaccines. Get vaccinated everyone!!! Related

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      Juan on Juan with Johmes Aguinaldo

      In her signature shirt, jeans and toque, you could tell that Jo Anne or Johmes Aguinaldo works with children. She is a talented young artist and illustrator who has performed on stage with the cast of Right Here, Write Now! The Musical for six years, wrote, directed and played ...

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      COVID vaccine queue jumpers slammed as “un-Canadian”

      B.C. Premier John Horgan had harsh words for a Vancouver couple who chartered a private jet to Yukon to get vaccinated from COVID-19. Rodney Baker and wife Ekaterina flew to Beaver Creek in Yukon, reportedly posed as local workers, and received the Moderna vaccine. Horgan told media Wednesday (January ...

    • 28 January 2021
      14 hours ago No comment

      Philippines to get COVID shots amid fear of vaccines

      The Philippines expects to get its first batch of around one million COVID-19 vaccine shots in February. This was revealed Wednesday (January 27) by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. Galvez said that he was negotiating with pharmaceutical firms to get 200,000 to 500,000 doses from UK’s AstraZeneca for health ...

    • 22 January 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      Stars celebrate Angel Locsin’s Philippine Red Cross recognition

      Fellow celebrities congratulated actress Angel Locsin for receiving the “Spirit of Philanthropy” award from humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross. The 35-year-old actress shared a picture of her holding the certificate and expressed her gratitude to the organization she is an ambassador of. “Thank you @philredcross,” Locsin wrote as a ...

    %d bloggers like this: