–  Sophie’s Inspirational Quote

SOPHIE’S CORNER

Hi, my name is Sophie Berto. I am 10 years old. I live in New Brunswick, Canada. I enjoy writing, and drawing. I’ve always loved writing, because it’s like finding a secret door that leads to your imagination. I have started A LOT of stories, but I have some much that I am not able to finish them all!

I like learning about my families history, including mine. I always ask my Mom, “Did I know a lot of words when I was younger?” And she always responds with “You have had a big vocabulary, since you were little.” Now she tells me “Sophie, you are great with words.” That makes me feel special, and I am special. So is everyone else in this world. We are all different, and that makes us special. If you have a dream, chase it. You only live once on this earth.

-Sophie Berto

