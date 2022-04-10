Surrey’s expanding EV Charging Network nears 100 stations

SURREY – The City of Surrey’s Electric Vehicle Charging Network has grown exponentially since its first half dozen ports were installed in 2013, with the network set to hit nearly 100 by the end of this year. EV ownership in Surrey has also been growing exponentially, increasing by 2,250% from 2016 to 2021 (from 313 to 7,354). As adoption of EVs has grown, so too has utilization of the City’s network. In 2021, Surrey saw more than 61,000 charging sessions across its network. Energy dispensed through the City’s network has grown by over 15,000% from 2013-2021, to 654,743 kWh.

“The City is working towards building the largest public charging network in B.C. It’s a key means of achieving our Climate Action Strategy objectives,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “In Surrey, passenger vehicles are responsible for 39% of emissions, which is why Council adopted the Electric Vehicle Strategy in 2021 to accelerate and expand EV use in the City. We’re seeing people rely on the public network more and more. The growth of the public charging network is crucial in encouraging more people to go electric.”

Since installing the first 6 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in 2013, the city’s network grown to 81, with 16 more ports scheduled for installation in 2022. Of the existing 81 charging stations, 50 are for public use, 14 are for civic employees and 17 are for the city’s fleet.

The ever-growing network is key to Surrey achieving its goal to build B.C.’s largest public EV network and to convert 100% of its City fleet to zero-emission vehicles to help achieve its zero corporate GHG emissions target. Surrey’s Electric Vehicle Strategy also focuses on supporting home and workplace charging for residents, requiring EV charging infrastructure in all new developments since 2019.

A City of Surrey poll conducted last year highlighted that paying for gas was the highest motivating factor in making the switch to electric. The ‘CitySpeaks’ survey sought input from both EV and non-EV owners, receiving 1,731 responses. Both EV and non-EV owners identified saving money on gas and reducing impact on the environment as the top two reasons to purchase an electric vehicle. Of the non-EV owners, 78% said saving money on gas was the main reason they would consider buying an EV.

