BC Parks updates camping reservation system

Camping enthusiasts can now try out the improved BC Parks reservation service before it opens for bookings on March 21.

The new online reservation service, camping.bcparks.ca, is part of a broader redesign of BC Parks’ digital services to improve the park experience from computer to campground. People can now visit the site to create user accounts and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

“As more people explore British Columbia’s spectacular outdoors, we are improving the online services they rely on to plan their visits to BC Parks,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Providing a more reliable, responsive and easy-to-use reservation service will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature by easily identifying available camping opportunities in provincial parks.”

When the new reservation service opens on March 21, 2022, at 7 a.m. (Pacific time), people will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their desired arrival date at most campgrounds. Reservations for group campsites open March 24, 2022, and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit open in early April. A detailed list of campground operating dates and reservable dates can be found at https://bcparks.ca/operating-dates/.

Designed with input from campers, park operators and other service organizations, the new reservation service includes:

more flexible search options such as a map to search campgrounds by region, park listing or site availability;

information on nearby facilities and large photos of campsites so people know what to expect when they arrive;

an interactive calendar that shows when booked sites will become available; and

saved booking preferences within customer accounts.

“We are all looking forward to another season of camping in our spectacular provincial parks, and we are listening to what people want to help plan their trips,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “The ongoing improvements to BC Parks’ digital services will help people of all abilities plan their trips to provincial parks so everyone can be better prepared to get out and enjoy nature.”

More accessible information will be integrated into the new reservation service as extra features are added over the coming months. (BC Gov News)

