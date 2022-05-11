Richmond Hospital Foundation Presents #GratefulforYou Campaign on World Health Day to Celebrate Healthcare Workers

  • May 11, 2022
    • Healthcare workers have been under a lot of pressure due to pandemic-related challenges. This World Health Day, Richmond Hospital Foundation is spreading heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers in Richmond for their endurance, selflessness, and dedication towards the health of the community. The #GratefulForYou campaign celebrates healthcare workers at Richmond Hospital and throughout the Richmond community of care.

    Richmond Hospital Foundation organized an early morning welcome at Richmond Hospital’s staff entrance where healthcare workers were met with a festive arrival experience involving personal thanks from Richmond Hospital Foundation and Vancouver Coastal Health – Richmond leadership teams. The #GratefulForYou event also showcased a special display of gratitude which will be permanently installed at the entrance of Richmond Hospital in honour of all Richmond healthcare workers.

    “We are excited about Richmond Hospital Foundation’s recognition of our hard working healthcare teams,” says Gail Malenstyn, Interim Vice President, Richmond Acute Services at Vancouver Coastal Health. “It has been a long road for our staff who have been working tirelessly to provide exceptional care. This warm and thoughtful expression of gratitude from our community is truly uplifting for our healthcare workers.”

    “These past two years have presented unprecedented pressure and strain on the healthcare system, and despite these challenges, our healthcare teams have done an extraordinary job ensuring quality and compassionate care in Richmond,” says Natalie Meixner, President and CEO of Richmond Hospital Foundation. “They have demonstrated admirable commitment towards the well-being of our community, so we wish to share our message of respect and appreciation while inspiring others to join us in doing the same.”

    Richmond Hospital Foundation has partnered with Aberdeen Centre and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport to place public displays of gratitude at each of their properties for the month of April. These displays are intended to provide the public an opportunity to share words of appreciation for Richmond healthcare workers. Join in on the gratitude campaign by visiting one of the two venues, take a photo, and post on social media with hashtag #GratefulForYou.

     

    CAPTION: From left to right: Chad Pederson, Chair of Richmond Hospital Foundation Board of Directors; Representatives of the healthcare team in Richmond; and Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation

