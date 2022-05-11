FILIPINOS IN CANADA LAUNCH KOALISYON KONTRA DAYA TO SAFEGUARD 2022 PHILIPPINE ELECTION

The Coalition is gathering reports of election fraud, irregularities, delays, and other concerns.

CANADA — Filipino leaders and representatives from people’s organizations, youth and migrant groups, “kakampink” coalitions like the Kabayan 4 Leni -Kiko and Tropang Canada for Leni-Kiko, and alliances including 1Sambayan Canada Chapter, Malaya Movement in Canada and the Bayan Muna Party List in Canada, gathered in an online All Leaders Meeting on April 5th to form a coalition that will help ensure a fair and honest Philippine election process overseas and guard against cheating and fraud. The leaders agreed to work together for honest and clean elections with the new formation called Koalisyon Kontra Daya (KKD) Canada.

An earlier global press conference organized by Migrante International presented reports from representatives of Filipino migrant groups in Hong Kong, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and the United States that showed actual and threats of disenfranchisement of overseas voters.

Voter disenfranchisement results from the absence or lack of public information, weak information dissemination, and inefficiency in the Overseas Voting (OV) registration and voting process. The most glaring example is the delayed delivery of ballots from the Philippines to the foreign posts, and therefore delayed mail-outs of ballots. Overseas Voting starts on April 10 and overseas voters have yet to receive their ballots in the mail.

Marissa Corpus, spokesperson of KKD Canada, asserted the need for an elections watchdog. “Establishing the KKD is necessary for Filipinos in Canada to ensure that our vote counts, that the proper electoral processes and safeguards are in place, and that our voice is heard. We hope that our government officials will listen to our plea for honest elections.”

Chris Sorio, Chairperson of BAYAN Canada and a convenor of KKD Canada, noted that this is not the first iteration of the coalition. “From the KKD Canada first formed in 2016, this is a welcome development. We now have an election watchdog from coast-to-coast that will be present in the consulates and embassy where votes will be tallied and canvassed.”

Orli Marcelino, spokesperson of Bayan Muna Partylist in Canada and a KKD convenor declared, “Ang bawa’t boto ay sagrado sa bawa’t Pilipino. Kaya sa pagboto, sekreto ang pamamaraan –walang pangalan para may proteksyon laban sa pananakot at bilihan. Karapat-dapat lang ang pagbabantay sa sagradong botohan na siyang tunay na lakas ng bayan sa pagpili ng mga kinatawan para sa interes ng mamamayan.”

KKD’s activities include:

Gathering reports of election fraud, irregularities, delays, and other concerns;

Engaging in dialogues with the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulates General in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto;

Voter education and outreach; and

Poll-watching and observing election processes like the Final Testing and Sealing of Voting Counting Machines.

To report an incident of election fraud, irregularity, delay, and other concerns, contact Koalisyon Kontra Daya Canada at kkdcanada@gmail.com. Reports can also be submitted through the online form at https://bit.ly/kkd-report.

Koalisyon Kontra Daya Canada (KKD) is a coalition of democracy-loving Filipinos campaigning for an accessible, fair, and honest Philippine election in 2022. KKD encourages Filipino voters “to get involved, participate and act” to protect their votes through active engagement and ensure there is no fraud in the May 9, 2022 elections. The coalition consists of professionals, migrant workers’ formations, church people, youth groups, community organizers among others. KKD convenors hail from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Toronto, Ottawa,Quebec and counting. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kkdcanada.

