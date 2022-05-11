RCVM WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS By: Rovic Gloria Canono

Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview, under the leadership of President Matt Caparas, held a Club Meeting and Induction of New Members last April 6, 2022 at Holiday Inn Hotel along West Broadway, Vancouver. Seven new community leaders were added to the vibrant club and were inducted by Lorne Calder, the Governor of Rotary District 5040. The seven new members are Bernadeth Laxamana, Dennese Usison, Jay Narukami, Damian Lopez, Urbano Silvan, April Cureg and Paul Wang. Also inducted as transferring Rotarian was Lindsay Moyle who is moving to Vancouver from Prince George. Live entertainment all night was provided by Ed and Salve with jamming from Rotarians and guests.

Captions:

Past President Rovic Canono, Past President Ed Yee and President-Nominee Bert Parungao.

Group members: Group photo of new members include Rotarians Damian Lopez, Urbano Silvan, April Cureg, Dennese Usison, Paul Wang, Rotary Assistant Governor Mary Anne Velayo, Jay Narukami, Bernadette Laxamana, Lindsay Moyle, RCVM President Matt Caparas and District Governor Lorne Calder.

Tom Choy : Rotarians and guests gather to support the club’s new members.

April celebrants: April celebrants and friends pose together behind their group birthday cake, from left Salve Dayao, Rizel Amolar, April Cureg, Jay Narukami, Kamila Del Rosario, President-Elect Via Fearnley and Jinkee Celestino.

