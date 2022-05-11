Angel Locsin visits Agaton evacuees in Leyte; meets Sen. Bato Dela Rosa

  May 11, 2022
    Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has personally brought relief goods to families displaced by Typhoon Agaton in Leyte.

    Photos of Locsin visiting Baybay City Senior High School were shared Monday on local community pages on Facebook. She is seen with her husband, film producer Neil Arce.

    “Darna is in Baybay,” Indulge Baybay City wrote.

    The screen star flew there to “give relief packs to Agaton evacuees,” according to the page.

    At one of the evacuation centres in Abuyog, Leyte where Angel was distributing goods, Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa was there too and the two had their picture taken. Netizens share the hastag  #DarnaAtBato.

    Agaton has left at least 172 dead and 110 others missing, according to the latest tally of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

    Locsin has, over the years, been a visible figure in initiatives to bring aid to calamity victims. She notably led relief operations for frontliners and worst-hit communities during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.

    The Kapamilya star has been recognized internationally for her humanitarian initiatives. She was listed among Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019, and in 2021, was recognized as one of Tatler Asia’s “Most Influential” individuals. (abs-cbn)

