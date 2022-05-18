  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 33

    • Are you or someone you know eager to tell their story but not sure how to start?  If so, don’t miss this workshop series!  You will gain experience in storytelling, filmmaking and sharing oral history!  Enrollment is limited, so register (here on Eventbrite) today!

    As part of Pacific Canada Heritage Centre – Museum of Migration Society’s (PCHC) exciting project From Far and Wide: Pacific Canada Stories, we are pleased to again offer our virtual workshops series aimed at those interested in translating family lore into digital format so that it can be passed on for generations to come ensuring that valuable history will not be lost.

    Over the duration of the three workshops, the series will introduce participants to interviewing, storytelling, filmmaking and editing with phone and computer applications. Participants will also have the opportunity to view each other’s films and hear each other’s stories.

    Please join us on May 18th, 6 – 8pm (Zoom) and June 1st, 6 – 8pm (Zoom) PDT. The third session on June 18th, 10am – 12pm, will take place in person and offer the opportunity, if desired, to share your story with others as part of PCHC-MOM’s Pacific Canada Story Fest.

    No prior experience is required.

    Registration fee: $75 – for all 3 workshops.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Bennet Miemban-Ganata

    Next Story

    Surrey to plant 12,000+ trees in 2022 as city recognized as ‘Tree City’ for third year

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Happy Birthday Carmela!

      Carmela Del Rosario celebrated her birthday on April 27 and the celebration was for the whole month of April to accommodate all her friends, supporters and many fans. Here’s Carmela’s thank you messages for all her birthday wishes, “Thank you all for your well wishes and greetings (wall/inbox) on ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Christian Bables, Vince Rillon, Brillante Mendoza feted at Asian Film Festival

      Filipino films won major awards at the 19th Asian Film Festival (AFF 19) which was held onsite in Rome, Italy last April 7 to 13. The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) brought a total of five Filipino films to the AFF 19, including films by Lifetime Achievement ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Mike de Leon’s restored ‘Itim’ makes it to 2022 Cannes Classics

      MANILA —  Mike de Leon’s first feature film “Itim” has been selected for this year’s Cannes Classics, the special section at the annual Cannes Film Festival dedicated to restored classics, documentaries about cinema, tributes and masterclasses. The good news was officially announced on Monday night (Philippine time), May 2, ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      It’s Barangay’s ‘never-say die’ attitude, Bebe!

      Matapos mawala ang korona ng PBA Philippine Cup, wala sinuman ang nag-akala na makababangon pa ang Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings sa pagkakadapa sa una sa dalawang torneong inihanda ng liga sa ika-46th Season nito. Dala ng pandemya ng Covid, 19 na mahigit dalawang taon nang pananalasa sa ...

    %d bloggers like this: