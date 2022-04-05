Matteo Guidicelli breaks silence on Sarah Geronimo’s rumored pregnancy

Since their “secret” marriage in 2020, fans have been wishing for celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo to finally have babies.

In fact, Sarah is once again rumored to be pregnant.

So, is she?

Alas, according to Matteo it’s fake news.

He even cleared the viral photo of Sarah supposedly showing a “baby bump.”

He told “TV Patrol,” “Wala, sexy nga ng asawa ko ngayon, e. Hangin lang iyan sa bundok. Hangin lang.”

He added, “Enjoyin muna namin paggiging asawa. Enjoyin muna namin isa’t isa.”

But he is also hoping to add to their family and soon. (S. Bernardino, mb.com)

