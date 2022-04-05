Assunta de Rossi admits she misses showbiz so much.

    • Assunta de Rossi admits she misses showbiz so much. Nonetheless, she has fun taking care of Giulia Fiorenti, Fiore for short, her miracle baby with husband Jules Ledesma.

    Fiore came after a sixteen-year wait. Assunta and Jules were married at the Sanctuario de San Antonio in Forbes Park in Makati in March 2004. The couple welcomed their baby Fiore on October 24, 2020.

    “Nadaan sa dasal,” related Assunta. “Kaya nang ipanganak ko siya, naging more prayerful pa kaming mag-asawa.”

    Jules has two children with his late wife, Maria Victoria Tsung Pek, who passed away in 2000.

    The two kids, a girl and a boy, dote on their baby sister.

    “Kaya,” Assunta said, “thank you, Lord.

