Mark Marissen takes nomination for Mayor of Vancouver

Mark Marissen was formally nominated for Mayor of Vancouver, representing Progress. It was held in Vancouver DENNY’s restaurant on Broadway and Burrard on Saturday March 26, 2022, His campaign slogan is “Leadership for a Change”.

There was a big turn out of Vancouverites to witness Mark’s taking the nomination and to support his candidacy. It was “Politics and Pancakes” at the nomination meeting at Denny’s restaurant. One of his election platforms is to change Vancouver outdated land use policies, to stop the exodus of young families who can’t afford to live in the city, it’ll be good for the city of Vancouver and good for our climate.

The election is on October 15, 2022.

(Photos by Christian Cunanan)

