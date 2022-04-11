Mark Marissen takes nomination for Mayor of Vancouver

  • administrator2
  • April 11, 2022
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 78

    •  

    Mark Marissen was formally nominated for Mayor of Vancouver, representing Progress. It was held in Vancouver DENNY’s restaurant on Broadway and Burrard on Saturday March 26, 2022, His campaign slogan is “Leadership for a Change”.

    There was a big turn out of Vancouverites to witness Mark’s taking the nomination and to support his candidacy. It was “Politics and Pancakes” at the nomination meeting at Denny’s restaurant.  One of his election platforms is to change Vancouver outdated land use policies, to stop the exodus of young families who can’t afford to live in the city, it’ll be good for the city of Vancouver and good for our climate.

    The election is on October 15, 2022.

    (Photos by Christian Cunanan)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ICBC relief rebate coming for drivers

    Next Story

    Made in Italy (G) *****

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 April 2022
      11 hours ago No comment

      The Avanzados bring their hit parade to the San Francisco Bay Area via the successful Revelation tour

      The Philippines’ royal music family brings the Fox Theatre crowd to their feet with classic and new hits REDWOOD CITY, Calif, March 30, 2022 — The energy was unmistakable, and one could feel the enthusiasm from start to finish of the almost three-hour Revelation Concert with Filipino powerhouse couple ...

    • 12 April 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Kim Atienza, Karen Davila, anchors, celebrities react to ABS-CBN and GMA-7 partnership

      Celebrities and industry insiders are happy with Philippine television’s latest milestone: ABS-CBN and GMA-7’s partnership on Star Cinema movies! Today, April 5, 2022, ABS-CBN and GMA-7 announced their deal to air some of Star Cinema’s well-loved movies on the Kapuso network. Both announcements were aired on ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol and GMA-7’s 24 ...

    • 12 April 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      GMA-7 inks deal with ABS-CBN; to air Star Cinema movies

      On a very rare occasion in Philippine television, rivals GMA-7 and ABS-CBN ink a partnership for Star Cinema movies to air on the Kapuso network. On April 5, 2022, GMA-7 hosted a historic contract signing with ABS-CBN executives to license some of Star Cinema’s most popular movies. GMA Network ...

    • 12 April 2022
      16 hours ago No comment

      Ang Bayan Muna Party List – #141 sa Balota

      When the registered overseas Filipino voters (OFV) get their ballots in the mail, they will vote for one Presidential candidate and one Vice Presidential candidate. For senatorial candidates, they can vote for their 12 choices. For Party List groups, voters can only vote for ONE Party List from a ...

    • 12 April 2022
      16 hours ago No comment

      PBA Outlook: Di pa tapos ang lahat para kay Coach Chito at Coach Yeng

      Tatapusin na ng Barangay Ginebra at Meralco ang kanilang best-of-five semifinal round serye laban sa NLEX at Magnolia Pamabansang Manok Hotshots, ayon sa pagkakasunod, sa PBA Governors’ Cup ngayong araw sa Araneta Coliseum. Kapuwa nangunguna, 2-1 panalo-talong kartada makaraan ang unang tatlong paghaharap, kailangan na lamang ng Gin Kings ...

    %d bloggers like this: