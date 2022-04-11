Made in Italy (G) *****

  • April 11, 2022
    Arivaderchi Baby!

     

    BY Robert Waldman

     

    Outa site may be the best way to describe the latest triumph From the Arts Club Theatre. Forget about Commercial Drive. Save on a plane ticket ( soon to rise) to the majestic Amalfi Coast. Instead buckle up in your sexy Alfa Romeo and journey down to the Granville Island Arts Club Theatre to take in Made in Italy. Fresh off

    A triumphant tour of Eastern Canada this homemade production written by Farren Timoteo is nothing short of brilliant.

    For starters you don’t have to be Italian to fall in love with this show. Just one set and only one actor will have you laughing out loud throughout this brilliant comedy. Thanks to a fantastic script you can switch Italian for any other ethnic group to share in the joy and humour of the immigrant experience. Best of all it all happens on one set in a warm family home.

    You see fresh off the boat Francesco’s father just wants to create a new life in Canada. And who better than a real Italian To play this aging dad who has all those Italian mannerisms down pat. Don Corleone, Rocky Balboa and John Travolta

    Would be oh so proud of the elder statesman and his young son. But I’m getting just a bit ahead of myself.

    What Made in Italy is all about is family. See how a father and son come together and fall apart over this new life in a strange new land. Actor Farren Timoteo

    Is nothing short of brilliant in playing both father and son converted to Tony Martin, a Frank Sinatra in the making if there ever was one. And some other extended family member are also brought to life by Farren. Having a house matters – as folks in metro Vancouver know all too well with the soaring real estate costs. Thankfully Francesco’s dad has a house and all the love and hate ultimately centre’s around a well worn table that somehow represents a life well lived and not divided out of fear.

    Unbelievably smart writing shows how a bullied boy can become a man. Told in two acts this one man show runs for almost two hours with a 15 minute intermission. With hilarious visits to Rocky and Saturday Night Fever Made In Italy will have you in stitches and dancing In The streets. Pasta never tasted so good.

    For tickets and more information please go to artsclub.com or call (604) 687-1644

     

    Here from March 17-April 17 on the Granville Island Stage

     

    And for more movie reviews please visit my website moviereviewssite.com

