Maricel Soriano releases pink balloons in Quiapo

Maricel Soriano expressed her support to her presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo by releasing pink balloons, which represent the candidate’s campaign color, in front of Quiapo church.

Soriano, who also wore pink, grooved to the tune of the candidate’s campaign jingle while releasing the balloons, as seen on the veteran actress’ Instagram page on Monday, March 21.

“Sa gobyernong tapat, gaganda ang lahat. Salamashteh! (In an honest government, everyone will be beautiful. Thank you!)” she said, which appears to be a play on Robredo’s slogan, “Sa gobyernong tapat, angat buhay lahat.” Soriano also added the hashtags #BatangQuiapoForLeni and #MaryaForLeni.

Angel Locsin, a vocal supporter of Robredo, praised the Diamond Star’s gesture by calling her “lodi,” slang for idol.

Meanwhile, Soriano is set to star in the American romantic-comedy film “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader.” She will be appearing in the movie alongside Filipino-American actresses Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco. (A. Pasajol/ JB, inq.net)

Like this: Like Loading...