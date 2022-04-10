Death on the Nile (PG)****

Anchor’s Aweigh!

By Robert Waldman

Still in theatres and most fit for the big screen is Death on The Nile. They might as well have called this murder on the Nile as something foul is happening on the high seas. For high minded romanticized adventure, be bold and set sail to countless Cineplex Odeon and Landmark Theatres around B.C. Before this 20th Century Fox film goes into home video and streaming services.

Followers of cinema may well know this story since a film by the same name was filmed decades ago. Often these ensemble type pieces are overblown but not this time. Thanks to consummate director Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) it’s all systems go as an A list cast gets ready for the trip of a lifetime. Ah, but all is not well in paradise.

Rich lady Lynette Ridgeway is definitely a looker and has just married the equally handsome Simon Doyle. Able to click in a sexy convincing way are Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot and Main squeeze Armie Hammer (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.). Newly married couples like getaways and honeymoons are to be cherished. Or so the story goes.

For such a festive memorable event the pair set sail for the Arabian Sea where they hope to embrace the history and beauty of ancient Egypt. Along with some friends they navigate the calm still waters aboard the majestic Karnak. Little do they ( or we) know that one by one all those guests begin to suffer most indignant accidents – and deaths.

Fortunate (?) for everyone along for the ride is French detective extraordinaire Hercule Poirot. Likable in all ways as the most famous French gumshoe this side of Inspector Clouseau is Kenneth Branagh (Chariots of Fire). How he manages to sift through all the riff and cut to the chase and solve all those crimes would make even Colombo envious.

Lavishly mounted with elegant performances Death On The Nile is an engaging caper flick thanks to fun well rounded performances.

For more reviews, please go to my website moviereviewssite.com.

Like this: Like Loading...