Kit Thompson behind bars after Tagaytay incident; girlfriend recuperating in hospital

Kit Thompson’s girlfriend Ana Jalandoni was rescued after the Tagaytay police received a call from a hotel.

The sexy actress reportedly sent photos of herself showing her injuries which she sustained after allegedly getting detained and injured by Kit.

These photos were shown in a screenshot of the message exchange between Ana and someone she referred to as “kuya.”

The staff of the hotel where Kit and Ana were staying alerted the authorities after noticing the commotion in the couple’s room.

Meanwhile, Kit was reportedly brought in to the police station for questioning. Ana, on the other hand, is currently undergoing medical treatment for injuries.

The latest news is that Kit Thompson has been freed from detention on March 21 afternoon after posting bail for charges related to the alleged abuse of his girlfriend, actress Ana Jalandoni.

According to Tagaytay police chief Lt. Col. Rolando Baula, the actor was released at around 5 PM after paying a P72,000 bail bond.

On March 18, Thompson was brought to the Tagaytay police station for questioning after they rescued Jalandoni from a local hotel.

He was then put behind bars for the reported assault, with the police pressing charges against Thompson for violation of Section 5 (a) of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act.

“We do not condone any act of violence, especially against women,” the Philippine National Police wrote in a statement.

Jalandoni broke her silence on the incident, posting a photo of her bruised face with the caption “When you love someone, you will never harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga? ”

“This is me saying you all should be careful out there,” she added.

Jalandoni’s legal counsel, Atty. Faye Singson, told ABS-CBN News that the actress is “determined” to sue the actor. “We are determined to pursue the case. Actually, we are preparing to press charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

Kit’s last Instagram post shows a photo of himself with the cast of the local remake of the hit Korean drama Flower of Evil while Ana’s last story on Instagram was over 24 hours ago, showing a snap of beauty products.

Kit Thompson rose to fame following his stint on the reality show Pinoy Big Brother. He has appeared in numerous Kapamilya shows including Forevermore, Dolce Amore, Born For You, Mea Culpa: Sino Ang Maysala, and La Vida Lena.

Ana Jalandoni, on the other hand, is known for her films with VIVA Films such as Pakboys, Takusa, and Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar.

It was in December 2021 when Kit went Instagram official with his showbiz newcomer girlfriend. (abs-cbn)

