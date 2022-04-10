Kris Aquino makes surprise appearance at Leni-Kiko rally in Tarlac

  • administrator2
  • April 10, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 49

    • Actress Kris Aquino made a surprise appearance Wednesday at the Tarlac stop of the campaign of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

    Aquino is the youngest sibling of the late former president Benigno (PNoy) Aquino III. Their parents are Philippine democracy icons, the late former President Corazon Aquino and slain senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino.

    Tarlac is the bailiwick of the Aquinos. Ninoy served as mayor of Concepion, Tarlac; before becoming vice governor and governor of the province. PNoy, meanwhile, served three consecutive terms as congressman of the second district of Tarlac.

    While Robredo is running as an independent candidate, Robredo remains chairperson of the Liberal Party, which PNoy also formerly led.

    Kris was joined on stage by her close friend, screen superstar and philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been vocal of her support for the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan.

    Kris introduced Robredo as “our future president.”

    “The last man standing will be a woman,” she said.

    As Robredo appeared on stage, Kris, who has been undergoing extensive treatments for her auto immune conditions, told the vice president that she joined the rally for the future of her children.

    “VP, I did this for you. I did this for my dad, my mom, for Noy. But most of all, I did this for the future of Kuya Josh and Bimb. Kasi, gusto ko ang Pilipinas, ay na sa mabuting kamay,” she said.

    As Robredo appeared on stage, Kris, who has been undergoing extensive treatments for her auto immune conditions, told the vice president that she joined the rally for the future of her children.

    “VP, I did this for you. I did this for my dad, my mom, for Noy. But most of all, I did this for the future of Kuya Josh and Bimb. Kasi, gusto ko ang Pilipinas, ay na sa mabuting kamay,” she said. (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kit Thompson behind bars after Tagaytay incident; girlfriend recuperating in hospital

    Next Story

    Angel Locsin explains why she is voting for Leni Robredo

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2022
      8 mins ago No comment

      Robredo ‘happy’ for endorsements, will continue to strengthen her campaign

      Vice President Leni Robredo expects more endorsements to come her way in the last 40 days to Election Day, though she emphasized that her campaign’s strength comes from the volunteers who are “very passionate” and “invested.” During a media interview by the seaside in Brgy. San Jose in Sogod, ...

    • 10 April 2022
      43 mins ago No comment

      Gintong medalya sa 2024 Olympics at kamponatong pandaigdig, target ni Eumir Marcial

      Buong pagmamalaking dadalhin ng boksingerong si Eumir Marcial ang makulay na kasaysayan ng bansa sa panglawang laban niya bilang pro sa susunod an buwan sa Amerika. Sa darating na ika-9 ng Abril Araw ng Kagitingan, ay gugunitain ng bansa, ang mga Pilipinong nagbuwis ng buhay para matamo ang kalayaan ...

    • 10 April 2022
      50 mins ago No comment

      Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

       Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province. He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight. “Bye for ...

    %d bloggers like this: