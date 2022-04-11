Golden Girls Mardi Gras and St Patrick’s Day celebration

The OLGC GOLDEN Girls held a MardiGras 2022 themed party on February 26 at OLGC school auditorium with a potluck. Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” which loosely translates to… party it up with all the yummy food, dance all night and enjoy great time with friends.

– St Patrick’ Day 2022

This year St. Patrick’s Day is on the Thursday of the first week of Spring Break. It was also celebrated by the OLGC Golden Girls and the Line Dancing Group on March 16, 2022 with a potluck.

With Fr. George Atok, Imee Landicho, Tess Dizon and the OLGC LINE-DANCING GROUP!

Like this: Like Loading...