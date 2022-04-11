Stronger women for a stronger world

  • administrator2
  • April 11, 2022
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 45

    • The 56th National Conference of the Inner Wheel Clubs of the Philippines, Inc. (IWCPI) was held last Friday and yesterday at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Manila in Pasay City. It was the highlight of the organization’s annual calendar of events and showcased the many accomplishments of the IWCPI advocacy on women empowerment.

    Affiliated with the International Inner Wheel (IIW), IWCPI was established in 1949. It’s considered the biggest women’s voluntary service organization in 104 countries with 108,614 members.

    On its 72nd year, IWCPI has grown to currently 103 clubs established with a total of 1,700 members. The 56th National Conference provided another unique experience that gave its member clubs a vision of Inner Wheel beyond the club level and provided a memorable fellowship experience. It was a grand showcase of women empowerment, a goal IWCPI shares with the communities in the interest of national development.

    The fellowship night was a unique tableaux series conceptualized and chaired by Nona Ricafort, featuring 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. At the talent night dubbed “Dances of the World,” the national dances of different countries featured the talents of IWCPI members.

    Other important features of the National Conference were the respective accomplishment reports of the district chairmen on projects and activities implemented by the clubs in their respective areas. Their commitment to social justice is rooted in their respective legacies being dedicated Inner Wheel Club members, inspiring and guiding individuals and communities. The organization’s responsibilities and actions, aligned their values, mission, and services to build vital relationships with the communities, have been enriching.

    Leading the organization’s Inner Wheel Year 2021-2022 is national president Yolanda “Yolly” Ramos-Wycoco. She is also a past governor of Rotary International District 3770.

    The overall chairman of the recent national conference was deputy national representative Maria Ditas Crisostomo, a well-known real estate developer, who is also into printing, publishing and distribution of imported educational books, and property leasing.

    She was assisted by overall co-chair Carmen Arceno, retired director general of the international relations and chief of protocol of the Senate of the Philippines.

    Outstanding support came from conference treasurer Dr. Jeisela Gaerlan, assistant medical director at Lorma Hospital in La Union; conference finance chair Eden Uy Soller, medical director at Soller General Hospital in Roxas, Isabela; conference program chair Mary Grace Zamora, pharmaceutical company operator; conference administrator Socorro Yap, president at Storage Provider company; and conference technical & multi-media chairman Michelle Reyes, sales leader at Honeywell Philippines.

    The goals of the IWCP club resonate with those of the United Nations: To end poverty, to promote good health and wellbeing for all ages, to provide quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, to provide clean water, proper sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work, to foster economic growth, to combat climate change and its impacts, and to protect, restore, and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

    Big goals, but the IWCP tackles each one in their own way with their partner and stakeholders.

    Cheers, Inner-Wheelers! (Reprinted from Manila Bulletin)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Golden Girls Mardi Gras and St Patrick’s Day celebration

    Next Story

    Tony Ortega

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 April 2022
      11 hours ago No comment

      The Avanzados bring their hit parade to the San Francisco Bay Area via the successful Revelation tour

      The Philippines’ royal music family brings the Fox Theatre crowd to their feet with classic and new hits REDWOOD CITY, Calif, March 30, 2022 — The energy was unmistakable, and one could feel the enthusiasm from start to finish of the almost three-hour Revelation Concert with Filipino powerhouse couple ...

    • 12 April 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Kim Atienza, Karen Davila, anchors, celebrities react to ABS-CBN and GMA-7 partnership

      Celebrities and industry insiders are happy with Philippine television’s latest milestone: ABS-CBN and GMA-7’s partnership on Star Cinema movies! Today, April 5, 2022, ABS-CBN and GMA-7 announced their deal to air some of Star Cinema’s well-loved movies on the Kapuso network. Both announcements were aired on ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol and GMA-7’s 24 ...

    • 12 April 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      GMA-7 inks deal with ABS-CBN; to air Star Cinema movies

      On a very rare occasion in Philippine television, rivals GMA-7 and ABS-CBN ink a partnership for Star Cinema movies to air on the Kapuso network. On April 5, 2022, GMA-7 hosted a historic contract signing with ABS-CBN executives to license some of Star Cinema’s most popular movies. GMA Network ...

    • 12 April 2022
      16 hours ago No comment

      Ang Bayan Muna Party List – #141 sa Balota

      When the registered overseas Filipino voters (OFV) get their ballots in the mail, they will vote for one Presidential candidate and one Vice Presidential candidate. For senatorial candidates, they can vote for their 12 choices. For Party List groups, voters can only vote for ONE Party List from a ...

    • 12 April 2022
      16 hours ago No comment

      PBA Outlook: Di pa tapos ang lahat para kay Coach Chito at Coach Yeng

      Tatapusin na ng Barangay Ginebra at Meralco ang kanilang best-of-five semifinal round serye laban sa NLEX at Magnolia Pamabansang Manok Hotshots, ayon sa pagkakasunod, sa PBA Governors’ Cup ngayong araw sa Araneta Coliseum. Kapuwa nangunguna, 2-1 panalo-talong kartada makaraan ang unang tatlong paghaharap, kailangan na lamang ng Gin Kings ...

    %d bloggers like this: