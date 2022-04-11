Stronger women for a stronger world

The 56th National Conference of the Inner Wheel Clubs of the Philippines, Inc. (IWCPI) was held last Friday and yesterday at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Manila in Pasay City. It was the highlight of the organization’s annual calendar of events and showcased the many accomplishments of the IWCPI advocacy on women empowerment.

Affiliated with the International Inner Wheel (IIW), IWCPI was established in 1949. It’s considered the biggest women’s voluntary service organization in 104 countries with 108,614 members.

On its 72nd year, IWCPI has grown to currently 103 clubs established with a total of 1,700 members. The 56th National Conference provided another unique experience that gave its member clubs a vision of Inner Wheel beyond the club level and provided a memorable fellowship experience. It was a grand showcase of women empowerment, a goal IWCPI shares with the communities in the interest of national development.

The fellowship night was a unique tableaux series conceptualized and chaired by Nona Ricafort, featuring 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. At the talent night dubbed “Dances of the World,” the national dances of different countries featured the talents of IWCPI members.

Other important features of the National Conference were the respective accomplishment reports of the district chairmen on projects and activities implemented by the clubs in their respective areas. Their commitment to social justice is rooted in their respective legacies being dedicated Inner Wheel Club members, inspiring and guiding individuals and communities. The organization’s responsibilities and actions, aligned their values, mission, and services to build vital relationships with the communities, have been enriching.

Leading the organization’s Inner Wheel Year 2021-2022 is national president Yolanda “Yolly” Ramos-Wycoco. She is also a past governor of Rotary International District 3770.

The overall chairman of the recent national conference was deputy national representative Maria Ditas Crisostomo, a well-known real estate developer, who is also into printing, publishing and distribution of imported educational books, and property leasing.

She was assisted by overall co-chair Carmen Arceno, retired director general of the international relations and chief of protocol of the Senate of the Philippines.

Outstanding support came from conference treasurer Dr. Jeisela Gaerlan, assistant medical director at Lorma Hospital in La Union; conference finance chair Eden Uy Soller, medical director at Soller General Hospital in Roxas, Isabela; conference program chair Mary Grace Zamora, pharmaceutical company operator; conference administrator Socorro Yap, president at Storage Provider company; and conference technical & multi-media chairman Michelle Reyes, sales leader at Honeywell Philippines.

The goals of the IWCP club resonate with those of the United Nations: To end poverty, to promote good health and wellbeing for all ages, to provide quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, to provide clean water, proper sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work, to foster economic growth, to combat climate change and its impacts, and to protect, restore, and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

Big goals, but the IWCP tackles each one in their own way with their partner and stakeholders.

Cheers, Inner-Wheelers! (Reprinted from Manila Bulletin)

Like this: Like Loading...