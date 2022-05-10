Fernandez welcomes settlement between Obiena, PATAFA

  • administrator2
  • May 10, 2022
  • Basketball
  • Page Views 24

    • MANILA, Philippines — Ramon Fernandez, the country’s chef-de-mission to the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, was glad to hear that the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and pole vaulter EJ Obiena have settled their differences after a months-long feud.

    “For me, that’s a positive thing that happened,” said Fernandez.

    The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board member has been tasked to oversee the preparations and actual participation of Team Philippines in Vietnam, where Pinoy athletes are hard-pressed to retain the overall crown or land in the podium.

    He said any internal dispute involving athletes and national sports associations (NSAs) is the last thing the delegation needs before they embark on the mission in Hanoi from May 12 to 23.

    “It will have an overall effect. EJ Obiena and PATAFA finally mending their fences is positive (news) for our athletes. We should learn lessons from that incident,” Fernandez said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

    “At least nakita nila (athletes) that if may problema, pwede naman mag-mediate ang PSC,” he added.

    It was the sports agency that mediated the differences between PATAFA and Obiena, ending a row that began last November.

    With the hatchet buried, PATAFA is set to welcome Obiena back into the national team pool and endorse him for international events — including the SEA Games, where he is the defending champion.

    Fernandez said the 987-strong Philippine delegation to Vietnam will include 646 athletes and 296 team officials to be funded by the PSC, and 45 NOC (National Olympic Committee) delegates. 

    The Philippines won the overall title as host in 2019 by winning 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals. But a big chunk of the events won by Filipino athletes two years ago have been scrapped this year, including arnis (14) and obstacle racing (six).

    “I’m relying on our podium finishers in 2019. Most of them are playing. And I’m hoping that all of them will retain their titles. I’m also hoping that those who won silver and bronze medals will improve,” Fernandez said. (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    “Tapos na ang maliligayang araw niya,” babala ni coach Norman kay coach Tim

    Next Story

    Ibalik ang ANGKLA (#128) clamor gains as party list seeks new term in Congress

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 May 2022
      12 hours ago No comment

      PAANO NGA BA MAAAPEKTUHAN ANG REMITTANCES NG ATING MGA OFWs NGAYON SA PANAHON NG ELEKSYON?

      Tin Madlangbayan Nakausap ko yung pinsan kong naghahanapbuhay sa labas ng Pilipinas mula pa noong 2008. Nagsimula siyang maghanap ng ikabubuhay sa Middle East. Mahirap, malayo, mainit, nakapaninibago… pero siya yung tipo ng kuya na gagawin ang lahat matustusan lang ang kanyang ina at mga kapatid. Ngayon, magdadalawang dekada ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      B.C. welcomes more than 100,000 people, the most in 60 years

      New data released by Statistics Canada shows that British Columbia broke a record for the number of people moving to the province in 2021. The year-end data shows that B.C.’s net migration reached 100,797 people in 2021, which is the highest annual total since 1961. This is an important step to ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Richmond Hospital Foundation Presents #GratefulforYou Campaign on World Health Day to Celebrate Healthcare Workers

      Healthcare workers have been under a lot of pressure due to pandemic-related challenges. This World Health Day, Richmond Hospital Foundation is spreading heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers in Richmond for their endurance, selflessness, and dedication towards the health of the community. The #GratefulForYou campaign celebrates healthcare workers at ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      FILIPINOS IN CANADA LAUNCH KOALISYON KONTRA DAYA TO SAFEGUARD 2022 PHILIPPINE ELECTION

      The Coalition is gathering reports of election fraud, irregularities, delays, and other concerns.   CANADA  — Filipino leaders and representatives from people’s organizations, youth and migrant groups,  “kakampink” coalitions like the Kabayan 4 Leni -Kiko and Tropang Canada for Leni-Kiko, and alliances including 1Sambayan Canada Chapter, Malaya Movement in ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Melchor Laurente

      Food is a universal language. Many Filipinos have grown up incorporating many of its foreign influences in its cuisine, which has made our food familiar to many tastes. Our chefs have taken their formal and informal training to heart, staying true to their roots despite the many things they ...

    %d bloggers like this: