Ibalik ang ANGKLA (#128) clamor gains as party list seeks new term in Congress

  • administrator2
  • May 10, 2022
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 44

    • ANGKLA (#128), a party list that won and represented Filipino seafarers and the maritime industry in the 16th and 17th Congress of the Philippines, is now seeking another term in the coming Philippine elections in May.

    The party list’s first nominee is Atty. Jesulito A. Manalo who is a son of a ship captain. He formed the ANGKLA Partylist with maritime experts with years of experience in the industry.

    Atty. Manalo shares that seafaring was always a big part of life in the Philippines, even long before the Spanish conquerors arrived in our shores. The discovery of the Balangay is proof that our ancestors were skilled in boat-making and seafaring, Manalo adds.

    Today, the Philippines provides about 30% of the seafarers that work onboard international ships that sail the world to distribute about USD19 trillion worth of goods.

    During its term in Congress, ANGKLA was able to craft and pass maritime related laws in a short a span of time. Some of their landmark legislations were:

    • RA 10635, Creation of Single Maritime Administration, which ensured that the training, and certiﬁcation of Filipino seafarers are compliant with global standards and requirements;
    • RA 10668, Foreign Ships Co-loading Act, which implemented a more effective and less expensive inter-island shipping of goods;
    • RA 10698 – Naval Architecture Modernization Law, that paved for the further development of shipbuilding and ship repair in the Philippines, giving the country another good source of employment opportunities;
    • RA  10706, Seafarers’ Protection Act, that provided full protection of Filipino seafarers against unconscionable legal fees pertaining to their claims against death, occupational hazards and illnesses; and
    • Validity of Seaman’s Book – extended to 10-year validity.
    • RA 10963 (HB 458 & 1026) Tax Reform for Acceleration program, that reduced the estate and donor’s tax to 6% from the original 20 percent and 30 percent.

    ANGKLA was also instrumental in completion of Regional Maritime Centres, in partnership with MARINA, in three cities in the Visayas. This made the maritime centres accessible to seafarers who come from these cities.

    And ANGKLA remains to have close coordination and communication with all stakeholders in maritime sector in its quest to further the competitiveness of both our seafarers and the industry to become the premier maritime country in Asia, if not the world.

    As our Filipino seafarers bring into the country an annual contribution of around US$4.5 Billion, it is time to give them again the right representation and protection. ANGKLA (#128) says that it is time to bring back genuine representation of Filipino seafarers and maritime sector in Congress.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Fernandez welcomes settlement between Obiena, PATAFA

    Next Story

    DISGBC first board meeting

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 May 2022
      12 hours ago No comment

      PAANO NGA BA MAAAPEKTUHAN ANG REMITTANCES NG ATING MGA OFWs NGAYON SA PANAHON NG ELEKSYON?

      Tin Madlangbayan Nakausap ko yung pinsan kong naghahanapbuhay sa labas ng Pilipinas mula pa noong 2008. Nagsimula siyang maghanap ng ikabubuhay sa Middle East. Mahirap, malayo, mainit, nakapaninibago… pero siya yung tipo ng kuya na gagawin ang lahat matustusan lang ang kanyang ina at mga kapatid. Ngayon, magdadalawang dekada ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      B.C. welcomes more than 100,000 people, the most in 60 years

      New data released by Statistics Canada shows that British Columbia broke a record for the number of people moving to the province in 2021. The year-end data shows that B.C.’s net migration reached 100,797 people in 2021, which is the highest annual total since 1961. This is an important step to ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Richmond Hospital Foundation Presents #GratefulforYou Campaign on World Health Day to Celebrate Healthcare Workers

      Healthcare workers have been under a lot of pressure due to pandemic-related challenges. This World Health Day, Richmond Hospital Foundation is spreading heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers in Richmond for their endurance, selflessness, and dedication towards the health of the community. The #GratefulForYou campaign celebrates healthcare workers at ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      FILIPINOS IN CANADA LAUNCH KOALISYON KONTRA DAYA TO SAFEGUARD 2022 PHILIPPINE ELECTION

      The Coalition is gathering reports of election fraud, irregularities, delays, and other concerns.   CANADA  — Filipino leaders and representatives from people’s organizations, youth and migrant groups,  “kakampink” coalitions like the Kabayan 4 Leni -Kiko and Tropang Canada for Leni-Kiko, and alliances including 1Sambayan Canada Chapter, Malaya Movement in ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Melchor Laurente

      Food is a universal language. Many Filipinos have grown up incorporating many of its foreign influences in its cuisine, which has made our food familiar to many tastes. Our chefs have taken their formal and informal training to heart, staying true to their roots despite the many things they ...

    %d bloggers like this: