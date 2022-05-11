  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 40

    •  

    It’s official! Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are set to make their much awaited TV comeback with the sitcom ‘Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa.’

    Last April 25, the two Kapuso prime stars attended the contract signing together with GMA Network and APT Entertainment executives who showed their full support via video messages and their presence at Luxent Hotel.

    Present during the momentous event were GMA Network Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes; First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari R. Abacan; and Assistant Vice President for Program Management Department Concie Agnes.

    In attendance from APT Entertainment were CEO and President Michael Tuviera; COO and CFO Jojo Oconer; and Vice President for Production Operations Camille Montaño.

    Dingdong expresses his heartfelt gratitude to GMA and APT for this partnership, “Na-realize namin na naging tahanan namin ang GMA for the past two decades and forever grateful kami sa tiwala na binigay ninyo sa amin. It was because of GMA kung bakit ko nakilala ang aking mapapangasawa at dahil ‘dun nagtayo kami ng sarili naming tahanan at doon nangyari ang idea na mag-shoot kami ng small videos sa bahay na ang title ay ‘Jose at Maria.’ Doon ko na-realize na ang sarap talaga ka-trabaho ni Marian na sobrang professional at sobrang galing at kahit sa mini-videos na ‘yun ay ganun pa rin ang kanyang dedication. That’s why sabi namin, we want to bring this to the next level. That’s where APT comes in na nagtiwala sa amin at sa concept na puwede namin gawin together. I’m very grateful for the trust, for building on the idea, at dahil ‘dun nanganak ang tahanan naming maliit sa isang mas magandang konsepto which is ‘Bonggang Villa’ kaya maraming salamat APT for everything and of course, sa GMA, for trusting us with this one. Para sa amin hindi lang siya trabaho or task as an actor, this is also very personal to us, dahil dream namin ito, na makasama ulit ang isa’t isa sa trabaho, na makabilang sa isang show that we are also part of through co-producing and creating.”

    Marian agrees with Dingdong that this is a dream project for them, “Isa ito sa mga pinangarap namin, lalo na sa akin kasi ang tagal ko nang hindi lumabas sa primetime, hindi ako makapaniwala na totoo na ito, na mangyayari na ito kasi pangarap ko talaga magkaroon ng sitcom kasama si Dong. So ito na ang pangarap na ‘yun kaya sabi ko sa mga taong nagmamahal at naghihintay, malapit n’yo nang mapanood sina Maria at Jose.”

    GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon reveals that the fans of Dingdong and Marian are definitely looking forward to their comeback project, “Sina Dingdong at Marian ay dalawa sa mga homegrown talents ng GMA Network na naging pinaka-popular. Ang kanilang mga programa ay puro matataas ang rating. Kaya naman excited kami sa kanilang first sitcom dito sa GMA. Nakakasiguro kami na ang kanilang maraming fans dito sa Pilipinas at abroad will welcome them back in TV very soon.”

    Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong, on the other hand, shares the fans’ excitement to finally meet Jose and Maria, “Congratulations, Dingdong and Marian! We are excited to meet Jose and Maria in this new sitcom and we are so proud of how much you two have grown, as individual artists in your craft, and now, as co-producers of GMA. We are looking forward to many more partnerships with you.”

    Gozon-Valdes highlights how big and special this project is, “We’ve always loved working with APT and mas special ang project na ito kasi pagbibidahan ng ating pinakamamahal na Primetime King and Queen ng GMA. What’s even more special about this is partners namin sila sa programang ito. I’m sure sabik na sabik na ang lahat na mapanood sila back in television and magkasama pa ang dalawang pinaka-talented at sikat na artista ng Pilipinas. We are very excited to finally have this show on air and sana magustuhan ito ng mga manonood.”

    Abacan gladly welcomes APT and the Kapuso couple in the roster of GMA partnerships with various content producers, “I’m very happy because these past few days magmula noong mag-pandemya, nagkaroon tayo ng maraming partnerships with GMA. Ikinagagalak ko na syempre hindi makukumpleto ang partnerships kung hindi natin magiging partner ang APT at ang pinakamamahal na hari at reyna ng Primetime. So, very happy kami ngayon na magkakatrabaho na tayo this time in something that they’re going to be producing as well. So, I’d like to welcome APT and Marian and Dingdong.”

    Meanwhile, Tuviera, says that Dingdong and Marian inspired him with their dedication to their craft, “Sobra akong na-inspire because I’ve been wanting to work with them for the longest time as producers also as co-producers. I think first time nila ulit to be together on screen in more than 10 years. So, it’s such a big honor for APT to be partnering with GMA again, of course, and for the first time naman as co-producers not just our lead stars, the royal couple. Thank you very much for this opportunity Dong and Yan and we look forward to this journey.”

    Lastly, Oconer expresses his excitement on the partnership, “Kami sa APT, we are very excited and grateful to be working with really good friends. Sila Dingdong, Marian, Joey, Ms. Annette and everybody from GMA. We are just looking forward to this sitcom.”

     

    Catch ‘Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa’ beginning May 14 on GMA Network.

     

    For more updates, visit www.gmanetwork.com.

    Share

    Previous Story

    DISGBC first board meeting

    Next Story

    For Hero Go, there is no shortcut to success

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 May 2022
      12 hours ago No comment

      PAANO NGA BA MAAAPEKTUHAN ANG REMITTANCES NG ATING MGA OFWs NGAYON SA PANAHON NG ELEKSYON?

      Tin Madlangbayan Nakausap ko yung pinsan kong naghahanapbuhay sa labas ng Pilipinas mula pa noong 2008. Nagsimula siyang maghanap ng ikabubuhay sa Middle East. Mahirap, malayo, mainit, nakapaninibago… pero siya yung tipo ng kuya na gagawin ang lahat matustusan lang ang kanyang ina at mga kapatid. Ngayon, magdadalawang dekada ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      B.C. welcomes more than 100,000 people, the most in 60 years

      New data released by Statistics Canada shows that British Columbia broke a record for the number of people moving to the province in 2021. The year-end data shows that B.C.’s net migration reached 100,797 people in 2021, which is the highest annual total since 1961. This is an important step to ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Richmond Hospital Foundation Presents #GratefulforYou Campaign on World Health Day to Celebrate Healthcare Workers

      Healthcare workers have been under a lot of pressure due to pandemic-related challenges. This World Health Day, Richmond Hospital Foundation is spreading heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers in Richmond for their endurance, selflessness, and dedication towards the health of the community. The #GratefulForYou campaign celebrates healthcare workers at ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      FILIPINOS IN CANADA LAUNCH KOALISYON KONTRA DAYA TO SAFEGUARD 2022 PHILIPPINE ELECTION

      The Coalition is gathering reports of election fraud, irregularities, delays, and other concerns.   CANADA  — Filipino leaders and representatives from people’s organizations, youth and migrant groups,  “kakampink” coalitions like the Kabayan 4 Leni -Kiko and Tropang Canada for Leni-Kiko, and alliances including 1Sambayan Canada Chapter, Malaya Movement in ...

    • 11 May 2022
      13 hours ago No comment

      Melchor Laurente

      Food is a universal language. Many Filipinos have grown up incorporating many of its foreign influences in its cuisine, which has made our food familiar to many tastes. Our chefs have taken their formal and informal training to heart, staying true to their roots despite the many things they ...

    %d bloggers like this: