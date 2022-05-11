Diversity and Inclusion Support Group of BC (DISGBC) first board meeting with 17 community change-makers in attendance held at Grandt Kitchen in Surrey.

Lina Vargas, founder of DISGBC, presented the organization’s Mission and Vision statement.

The purpose of DISGBC is to bring people together and contribute to each other’s strength and unique skills as we give back to our community and build great relationships to different cultures and ethnicities. Another meeting was set and will give updates on the group induction of the officers at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Burnaby scheduled on May 28, 2022.

